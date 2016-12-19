150-acre-luxury-equestrian-property

This Central Washington equestrian facility with a 17,000-square-foot home was sold for $7.5 million. With all of its incredible features, this top-end property set amidst the rustic natural beauty of Manastash Ridge in Ellensburg, Washington, is truly unique.

Located in central Washington, the luxury property has a 180-degree mountain and valley views, as seen from the main home’s indoor pool and outdoor infinity pool. Artfully blended into the natural hilltop, its exterior Pacific Northwest modern design makes use of native stone and natural materials. With six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, home theater and two commercial-grade kitchens, the home itself is just the beginning of the property’s grandeur.



The main barn features two 24-stall stabling wings on either side of a 76′ x 180′ covered arena with gas heat. An additional mare barn with 24 oversized stalls is located nearby, also containing an office space and viewing area. Both barns provide laundry, grooming and training facilities as well as living quarters.

With two additional luxury homes, 70 acres of fenced pasture and an onsite fruit orchard, the property was established as a world-class equine ranch and breeding facility.

The picturesque high-end facility was sold by J. P. King Auction Company for $7.5 million to a new owner who can continue its legacy.