Tiffany Men’s: The luxury jewelry retailer to put a more modern spin on what it offers men

Gentlemen, it’s time to up your game. The new Tiffany Men’s collection features a collection of expertly crafted jewelry essentials for the modern man.

Tiffany & Co unveiled its first-ever comprehensive jewelry collection entirely for men + men-centric accessories. Tiffany Men’s is part of Tiffany’s strategy to attract younger shoppers.

Tiffany Men’s includes 100 designs with a contemporary spin on men’s high-end jewelry. The range will also offer home furnishings, beer mugs, cocktail shakers, ice tongs and more men-centric accessories.

“Men all over the world are wearing jewelry and more accessories as part of a wardrobe,” Reed Krakoff, the company’s chief artistic director, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “You started to see it on the runways and in social media.”

Krakoff said that the men’s business hasn’t been a big focus at Tiffany, but there’s a big opportunity given that half of the company’s global customers are men. The vast majority of them buy women’s jewelry, he says. “We have a captive audience,” he said.

Embodying Tiffany’s craftsmanship heritage, the Tiffany 1837 Makers collection is inspired by the jeweler’s hollowware workshop and its tradition of handcrafting sports trophies. Designers experimented with concave and convex forms, flat edges and motifs evocative of utilitarian hardware when creating jewelry, barware and more. Stamped with symbols like “T & CO MAKERS,” “NY” and “AG925,” Tiffany 1837 Makers honors Tiffany’s silversmithing legacy and the fact that the luxury house set the U.S. standard for sterling silver (925 per 1,000 parts silver). The made-to-order Tiffany 1837 Makers trophy ring honors Tiffany’s 160-history of making sports trophies by hand and makes a bold statement and adds edge to any outfit.

Where Tiffany 1837 Makers is artisanal and utilitarian, Diamond Point represents the elevated, classic end of the style spectrum with a strong, graphic pattern. This motif appears as a subtle accent or a prominent overlay on jewelry and Home & Accessories pieces like the Diamond Point rectangle pendant in sterling silver, cuff in sterling silver and cocktail mixer in lead crystal and sterling silver. Most of the Diamond Point jewelry designs are die struck and hand polished to achieve the distinctive textured motif.

Justin Theroux, Jeff Goldblum, Lili Reinhart, Victor Cruz, Rowan Blanchard and A$AP Ferg Celebrate the Launch of Tiffany Men’s

Tiffany & Co. unveiled the luxury brand’s newest dedicated men’s collection at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on October 11th.

At the event, actor Justin Theroux donned a watch from the new Tiffany 1837® Makers collection, as well as an 18k gold Tiffany 1837 Makers chain, while Victor Cruz sported bracelets from the Tiffany 1837® Makers and Tiffany T collections, and Cody Simpson accessorized with a Tiffany 1837® Makers watch in Tiffany Blue.

Other guests included A$AP Ferg, Lili Reinhart, Rowan Blanchard, Debby Ryan, Miles Chamley-Watson, Christian Combs, Miles Richie, James Turlington, Lucky Blue Smith, Kemio, Yosuke Kubozuka and Vic Mensa, among others. Atlanta De Cadenet Taylor and boyfriend Dave Macklovitch of Chromeo spun for the crowd before a rare jazz performance by Jeff Goldblum, who complemented his Tiffany 1837® Makers pieces with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® brooch.

During the event, guests enjoyed a variety of classic games with a Tiffany Blue® twist, like a Tiffany basketball arcade machine, special order Tiffany Blue® billiards table and a Tiffany Blue® foosball table. Guests were also keen on exploring the various Tiffany & Co. handcrafted trophies created for many of the top sporting leagues.