Move over, Easter egg hunts. There’s a new seasonal treat in town — and it comes with fresh peonies, sage honey, and a £191 price tag with your name on it.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and founder of lifestyle brand As Ever, has just unveiled her latest drop: The Garden Tea Bloom Box. And honestly? It sounds like the kind of gift you’d send to your fanciest friend — or, let’s be real, to yourself.

Peonies, jasmine, honey, and a very royal price tag — the Duchess of Sussex’s latest As Ever creation is here.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Priced at $255 (about £191), this limited-edition beauty is a collaboration with High Camp Supply, a luxury flower purveyor based in San Francisco. The box includes fresh flowers — think peonies, jasmine, gardenias and mint — alongside As Ever Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb.

The product promises “a thoughtful mix of long stems for classic bouquets and loose blossoms designed for floating arrangements, allowing for multiple placements throughout your home.” Translation: your whole house gets to look like a cottagecore dream. We’re sold.

As Ever describes the box as bringing together “fresh blooms and simple pantry comforts.” Simple. Sure, Meghan.

The brand’s Instagram announced the launch on Wednesday alongside a dreamy photo of flowers, a baguette, and the tea and honey nestled in a basket. The caption read: “Designed for bouquets, floating arrangements, and a quiet cup of tea.” A quiet cup of tea. Very Meghan. Very aspirational. Very £191.

THE DETAILS

The box is priced at $255 USD (approximately £191) with shipping costing an additional $35 (around £26), handled directly by High Camp Supply. Deliveries are timed to arrive before Easter Sunday on April 5. One catch: the bloom box is only available for shipment within the continental United States. Sorry, UK fans.

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A LITTLE CONTEXT

The launch comes at an interesting moment for the Duchess. It was recently confirmed that Meghan’s partnership with Netflix has come to an end — a deal originally reported to be worth over $100 million (£74 million), signed back in 2020. Her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan” premiered on the platform in March 2025, right alongside the debut of As Ever, with her now-famous raspberry jam featured throughout.

A spokesperson for Meghan has since said the brand is “ready to stand on its own.” And if a $255 flower-and-honey box is standing on its own, it’s doing so in very elegant shoes.

As Ever products are inspired by Meghan’s “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.” The Garden Tea Bloom Box certainly fits that brief — because nothing says effortless entertaining like hand-curated jasmine blooms and artisan honeycomb.

MEANWHILE, DOWN UNDER

In other Meghan news: the Duchess has been revealed as the guest of honour at a luxury three-day women-only retreat in Sydney, Australia. The highlight is a fireside chat with the “mother, wife, entrepreneur and humanitarian” herself. No word yet on whether sage honey and peppermint tea will be served.

THE FINAL WORD

Is £191 a lot for flowers and honey? Objectively, yes. Is The Garden Tea Bloom Box going to sell out anyway? Almost certainly also yes. Whether you’re a devoted As Ever fan, a casual Meghan watcher, or just someone who really loves peonies — this limited-edition box might just be the most charming Easter treat of 2026. Just don’t forget to budget that extra $35 for shipping.