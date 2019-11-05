Tiffany Jewel Box speaks to connoisseurs of the unusual and unexpected: brooches unified by bespoke vessels

Perhaps the most unexpected and alluring part of the 2019 Tiffany Jewel Box collection is the inclusion of a series of high jewelry brooches paired with bespoke vessels—each one unique, designed as much to wear as to display.

Tiffany & Co. Presents the 2019 Blue Book Collection: “Tiffany Jewel Box”

What began as the first direct mail catalogue in the U.S. in 1845 has evolved into today’s Tiffany Blue Book Collection—the ultimate in high jewelry design. Tiffany Jewel Box 2019/2020 encompasses a series of 11 brooches.

“We wanted to create a collection that speaks to connoisseurs of the unusual and unexpected, to people who are looking for something they’ve never seen or worn before,” – Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co

Among the objects is a jeweled butterfly captured in a glass jar fluttering on an 18k gold twig and a dragonfly with custom-cut diamond wings taking flight from a sterling silver envelope. Handcrafted at Tiffany’s hollowware workshop, the vessels are objects of beauty in their own right and are honored with the hallmark of “T & CO MAKERS.” For the first time in recent history, the Blue Book collection features watches inspired by the jewelry and men’s jewelry with a series of lapel pins and signet rings that elevate these classic designs. An impressive 18k yellow gold necklace features over 40 total carats of diamonds in different cuts, including emerald, cushion, oval, pear and square shapes.

An 18k yellow gold handkerchief floats within a sterling silver and glass box with a striking emerald-cut diamond of over 5 carats nestled in its center—a found keepsake that safeguards a treasured jewel. Echoing the same fluidity of form, a bird brooch highlights the soft sculptural form of nature and nestles perfectly in a sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil birdhouse.

This imaginative necklace features platinum settings that elevate magnificent diamonds and gemstones—a display of intricate geometry and the masterful artistry found in Tiffany high jewelry. With a blue medley of sapphires, aquamarines, tourmalines and diamonds, this piece not only delights the eye but also highlights Tiffany’s ability to source the world’s finest gemstones.

An homage to the traditional butterfly form, this striking necklace and earrings—worn by Lady Gaga during awards show season—captures the graceful movement of delicate wings in 18k yellow gold. The necklace, a graceful metamorphosis, features a geometric choker of over 28 total carats of ethically sourced princess-cut diamonds, providing a stunning contrast to the radiant warmth of textured 18k yellow gold.

The Flora series found in the Tiffany Jewel Box collection features surreal blooms of untraditional silhouettes. This flower brooch is housed in a 24k gold vermeil crate and features sapphire petals set in what appear to be gossamer layers—a stunning use of translucency.

Tiffany artisans transform an iconic Tiffany motif—the star—into a modern classic.

This platinum and 18k yellow gold brooch features over 18 total carats of white diamonds and over 3 total carats of rare Fancy Blue diamonds. Housed in a sterling silver vessel, it echoes the overall Tiffany Jewel Box theme of revealing layers that prove things are not always what they seem.

Modernizing the celestial motif, Tiffany artisans deconstructed two Tiffany icons—the heart and the star—and re-created them within the frames of this 18k gold and platinum choker. Echoing the idea of reconstruction, each frame is filled with custom-cut white baguette and round brilliant diamonds inspired by the waning pattern of the lunar cycle.

A beautiful representation of Tiffany’s wide range of design, this whimsical sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil birdhouse opens to reveal a sleek bird brooch which nestles perfectly in the hand.

Tiffany Jewel Box marks the first time men’s designs have been included in the Blue Book Collection. This series of sculptural signet rings features an emerald-cut diamond of over 4 carats, a cushion-cut ruby of over 4 carats and an emerald-cut esteemed Sri Lankan sapphire of over 4 carats.

The Ribbon motif and the black opal.

One of the earth’s most exquisite stones, the black opal possesses an extraordinary display of color. A brooch featuring an oval cabochon black opal of over 37 carats makes an incredible contrast against the bright, angular baguette sapphire and diamond orbs which encircle the center stone creating a stunning visual statement. Fluid platinum settings boast painstakingly set ombré colored gemstones that unravel around the wearer.

The platinum and diamond-encrusted scarab brooch grasps a spectacular blue spinel of over 7 carats tucked away in a sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil matchbox. Comprised of custom-cut diamonds, this object embodies Mosaic as a motif—featuring asymmetrical, intersecting diamond elements.