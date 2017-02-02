The go-to perfume houses for something different

These rich, hypnotic scents are statements in precious fragrance bottles. Pair these fragrances with your favourite evening looks for a dream duo.
Frederic Malle “Monsieur” Parfum (£120.00 – £170.00)
Monsieur perfume created by Bruno Jovanovic, is a mystical reimagination of patchouli.
Top notes: Tangerine, rum
Middle notes: Patchouli, cedar, incense, amber
Base notes: Vanilla, musk
Tom Ford Black Orchid Touch Point Perfume (EDP, 6ml – £29.00)
The notes of patchouli, sandalwood, blackcurrant, vetiver and ylang-ylang make Tom Ford’s Black Orchid a truly unforgettable scent.
Top notes: Jasmine, gardenia, mandarin orange, ylang-ylang, bergamot
Middle notes: Spices, fruity notes, lotus, orchid, gardenia
Base notes: Vetiver, sandalwood, patchouli, amber, incense, vanilla, Mexican chocolate
Eau de Parfum touch point bottle, 6ml.
Acqua Di Parma Peonia Nobile Special Edition (EDP, 100ml) £116.00
A precious limited edition of Peonia Nobile, this Acqua di Parma Eau de Parfum showcases the sparkling charm of the peony.
Top notes: Black pepper, raspberry;
Middle notes: Peony, geranium;
Base notes: Amber, patchouli;
Eau de Parfum, 100ml.
Cartier Baiser Fou (£75.00)
Baiser Fou Eau de Parfum is a fragrance that blooms from a single powerful flower – the orchid.
Key notes: Orchid;
Eau de Parfum, 50ml
Diptyque Tam Dao (EDP, 75ml. £95.00) – unisex
Diptyque is a journey to the depths of the Asian jungles.
Key notes: Sandalwood, cedar wood, spices, amber.
Byredo Rose Of No Man’s Land (£90.00 – £135.00)
Rose of No Man’s Land is a tribute to the nurses (often referred to by soldiers as “Rose of No- Man’s Land”) who saved thousands of lives on the front lines of WWI, their story is one of selflessness and compassion.
Rose of No Man’s Land is a tribute to the nurses (often referred to by soldiers as “Rose of No- Man’s Land”) who saved thousands of lives on the front lines of WWI.
Top notes: Pink pepper, Turkish rose petals
Middle notes: Raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute
Base notes: Papyrus, white amber
Eau de Parfum, 50ml – 100ml
Chloé Chloé (£47.00- £82.00)
Chloé Chloé perfume is a unique twist on classic rose, peonies and freesias.
Top notes: Peony, freesia
Middle notes: Rose, lily-of-the-valley
Base notes: Cedarwood, amber
Eau de Parfum, 30ml – 75ml.
Tom Ford Bois Marocain (EDP, 50ml) £250.00
TOM FORD Private Blend Bois Marocain was inspired by the exotic culture of Morocco and is available exclusively at Harrods.
Key notes: Vetiver, patchouli, incense, pink pepper, pepper, bergamot
Eau de Parfum, 50ml.
Bulgari Le Gemme Men Onekh (EDP, 100ml) £215.00
Onekh is an ancient Levantine word for onyx; the impenetrable black gemstone. This stone is said to provoke powerful energy reserved for the strong-spirited. The onyx stone is represented in this scent with a note of Malacensis oud from Laos, an ingredient more valuable than gold.
Key notes: Malacenis oud, labdanum, resin
Eau de Parfum, 100ml.