This Supercar Key Can be the most unique collectors’ item in the world

How do you start your Supercar? This special key from British company Senturion allows supercar owners to control their vehicle using a luxury wrist-wear.

The exclusive Elite Supercar Key is the world’s first and only luxury wrist-wear of its kind. The statement piece can be synchronized with some of the most exclusive supercar brands including Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Only 7 editions of each model are produced and every bracelet is studded with over 200 diamonds fused with rose gold and platinum. The wrist-wear is also customized as per the needs of the user making it truly unique. Limited Editions are put together using raw materials aged over 5 billion years. Each Limited Edition Key is made of genuine meteorite and is the perfect addition for collectors. The meteorite wrist key also has the ability to power the engine once synced.

“Over 70 hours are spent on the creation of a single statement piece, with the world’s leading experts involved in every stage of the process, from underwater spark erosion to the precision laser-cutting to a thousandth of a millimetre,” explains Senturion’s team.

A driver can become part of an exclusive club within the worldwide community of supercar owners as each statement piece can be synchronised with any of the following manufacturers: Bentley, AMG, Ferrari, Maserati, Audi, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Porsche, Bugatti, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Lexus, Range Rover, or Pagani.

“Senturion is the world leader in the field of supercar synchronisation. Our experts will integrate the existing encrypted security system into your Senturion so it will be fully compatible with your supercar the moment it arrives,” added Senturion experts.

Senturion offers bespoke customization options, including the opportunity for clients to commission their own one of a kind piece. Custom 1/1 pieces start at £150,000.