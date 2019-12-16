This is how Porsche’s first starship design looks

“It is thrilling to infuse Star Wars with Porsche styling to create an iconic new spaceship that could exist both on Earth or in the cinematic universe” – Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Lucasfilm.

Star Wars x Porsche’s fantasy starship goes perfectly with the launch of the Taycan.

Designers from Porsche and Lucasfilm have joined forces to develop a fantasy starship . This collaboration is an amazing opportunity to merge the design aesthetics of Porsche and Star Wars. While legal requirements impose certain restrictions on creativity in the classic design process for a series-production vehicle, this project opens up a whole new dimension of freedom.

The fantasy starship, named Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, is presented as a detailed model measuring 1.5 metres (5 feet) in length at the film premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles.

The basic shape of the cabin, which tapers towards the rear, and a highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan.

The Style Porsche team faced fresh challenges, since creating a purely virtual design is demanding, too. On the screen, the starship is only seen in two dimensions, while classic series-production vehicles appear physically in three dimensions. In addition, starships usually only appear dynamically in the film and are only visible for a brief moment – so the design has to create an impression and be recognisable within a matter of seconds.

A glance at the details reveals a number of features familiar from the Porsche design style. The front is reminiscent of the so-called “air curtains” (air inlets) that go together with the headlights to create a single formal entity in the Taycan. In addition to the four-point daytime running light typical of Porsche, the so-called “blasters” – long gun barrels at the front – are located at the tip. The rear grid with the louvres and integrated third brake light

was inspired by the current 911 generation, and the rear section of the starship bears the brand’s hallmark light bar. Porsche design criteria have been applied to the interior, too: the instruments in the cockpit are clearly aligned with the driver’s axis, while the low seating position is reminiscent of the sporty ergonomics in the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Porsche and Star Wars joined forces at the Asia Pacific premiere of the new all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, in Singapore, ahead of its regional market launch in 2020.

A spectacular drone show was orchestrated for the event, themed “Soul, electrified” to highlight the features of the car. About 300 selected guests – media, influencers and celebrities from the region – attended the premiere at the Marina Bay Floating Platform, which was transformed into a spaceport.

“Asia Pacific is an important sales region for Porsche – we have a continuously growing customer and fan base here,” says Matthias Becker, Vice President Region Overseas and Emerging Markets of Porsche AG. “With the Taycan, we are entering a new era and this spirit fits perfectly with the iconic Star Wars brand and the joint event here in Singapore.”

“Our collaborative project with Star Wars goes perfectly with the launch of the Taycan. The design teams have brought the differing worlds of Porsche and Star Wars together to make a very special gift for the fans of the two brands,” says Kjell Gruner, Head of Marketing at Porsche. Porsche also showcased the all-new Taycan at the premiere event in Los Angeles.