This spring, Easter in Manhattan has officially traded its fuzzy bunny ears for a set of hand-stitched leather handles. Starting March 13, the fourth-floor chocolate boutique inside Louis Vuitton’s 57th Street flagship—currently a sprawling, temporary “library” of luxury while the permanent Fifth Avenue home undergoes its facelift—becomes the epicenter of haute gastronomy. This isn’t just a pop-up; it’s a masterclass in edible branding led by the man who has become the LVMH whisperer of sugar: Maxime Frédéric.

A Couturier of Cocoa

If you haven’t been following the “pastry transfer market,” Maxime Frédéric is essentially the creative director of desserts. After ascending to the top at the Cheval Blanc Paris, he was tapped by the Arnault family to translate the Maison’s “Art of Travel” into the “Art of the Truffle.” He treats tempered chocolate like a bolt of silk, and his farm in Normandy (where he sources his own hazelnuts and eggs) provides a farm-to-table pedigree that even the most cynical food critic has to respect.

The Stars of the Easter Salon

The 2026 collection is a playful, high-calorie nod to the Maison’s archives. Here is the breakdown of what you’ll find—and what it’ll cost to indulge:

The Marshmallow Vivienne (25 €): These are essentially cloud-soft iterations of the brand’s mascot. Think of them as the “entry-level accessory” of the collection—airy, pillowy, and far more sophisticated than any marshmallow has a right to be.

The Vivienne Box Red (250 €): This is the showstopper. It’s a chocolate sculpture of Vivienne perched on a trunk. But here’s the twist: it features an intricate internal gear mechanism made entirely of chocolate. Turn the key, and she twirls. It’s a music box you can eat—assuming you can bring yourself to take a knife to a $250 work of art.

The Pétula Box (250 €): For the lionhearted, there is Pétula. Crafted from a blend of 65% dark and 40% Madagascar milk chocolate with a hazelnut heart, she’s regal and substantial. The Maison chooses the color “according to availability,” which in luxury-speak means: expect a delightful surprise, or perhaps just whatever the atelier felt like painting that morning.

The Mahjong Box (160 € / 364g): A clever nod to the conviviality of the game. These tiles aren’t ivory; they are matcha, coconut, candied ginger, and sesame. It’s the chicest way to lose a game—at least you get to eat the evidence.

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The Damier Dark Chocolate Bar: A sleek 75% dark chocolate bar filled with pistachio and raspberry. It’s embossed with the iconic Damier check. It’s basically a pocket-sized monogram, and frankly, it fits better in a handbag than a baguette.

The Trio of Spread Jars (50 €): For those who want the Louis Vuitton experience at the breakfast table. Three jars featuring roasted hazelnuts and Peruvian milk chocolate, infused with Madagascar vanilla and intense cocoa. It makes your standard hazelnut spread look like it belongs in the discount aisle.

More Than a Sugar Rush’

The 57th Street residency is an immersive “Louis Vuitton world.” After you’ve secured your chocolate lions, you can retreat to Le Café Louis Vuitton, where the menu is curated by a rotating cast of Michelin-star talent (currently featuring French favorites alongside NYC-inspired bites). It’s a space where the furniture is as curated as the sea bass, and the atmosphere is thick with the scent of expensive perfume and freshly tempered cacao.

Is $250 for a chocolate mascot extravagant?

Absolutely. But in a world of mass-produced Easter eggs, Frédéric’s work reminds us that luxury is about the “unnecessary” details—the gears that turn, the hand-painted finishes, and the sheer whimsy of eating a trunk-maker’s heritage. It’s high-fashion fuel for the soul, and it tastes significantly better than a leather wallet.