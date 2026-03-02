If you’ve ever felt that your humidor was missing a certain “indomitable spirit,” Habanos, S.A. has just provided the remedy. To ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year, the legendary Trinidad brand has unveiled the Corcel—a vitola that draws its name and inspiration from the strength and freedom of the horse. Launched amidst the high-society hum of Hong Kong’s Hopewell Hotel, this isn’t just a cigar; it’s a numbered collector’s piece that bridges the gap between Cuban heritage and ancient Eastern tradition.

Trinidad has always been the “if you know, you know” brand of the Habanos world—discreet, sophisticated, and fiercely authentic. The Corcel (a hefty 55 ring gauge by 135 mm length) keeps that reputation intact. It arrives in individually numbered cases of 18, and in a very 21st-century twist, the boxes are embedded with NFC technology. One tap of your phone and you get a digital certificate of authenticity and a deep dive into the product’s journey from the Vuelta Abajo to your hand. It’s the perfect blend of “Old World” craftsmanship and “New World” tech-security.

The Sensory Journey: What to Expect

Visually, the Corcel is a stunner. It sports a mature, reddish-brown wrapper with a silky sheen and that iconic Trinidad “pig tail” cap. It’s a medium-strength smoke, designed for those who prefer a refined, serene experience over a nicotine punch to the gut.

The First Act: Expect a gentle, honeyed opening. It’s sweet, balanced, and carries those classic savory, woody aromas that make Trinidad so distinctive.

The Mid-Point: As you settle in, the tobacco notes deepen. You’ll notice light toasted flavors and a smoother, fresher draw that leaves a lingering, pleasant aftertaste.

The Grand Finale: The last third is all about creaminess. It stays smooth on the palate with a well-defined intensity that manages to be relaxing rather than overwhelming.

Pro-Tips for the Perfect Smoke

To truly honor the “Year of the Horse,” you shouldn’t rush this ride. Here are a few tricks to elevate your Corcel experience:

The 90-Minute Rule: This is a generous gauge cigar. Clear at least an hour and a half on your calendar. If you try to power-smoke a 55 ring gauge, you’ll overheat the cherry and turn those delicate honey notes into bitter charcoal.

The “Gentle Clip”: Since this is a pig-tail vitola, be careful with your cutter. You want to preserve the integrity of the cap. A sharp straight cut or a shallow V-cut works best to ensure that smooth, voluminous draw.

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The Ash Check: The Corcel is known for its compact, light-grey ash. Don’t be too eager to knock it off! A solid inch of ash helps regulate the temperature of the burn, keeping the smoke cool and the flavors “fresh.”

The Pairing: To complement the honey and toasted wood profile, try pairing this with a glass of aged rum or a lightly peated Scotch. If you’re staying traditional for the Lunar New Year, a high-quality Oolong tea provides a spectacular floral bridge to the cigar’s woody notes.

Whether you’re a dedicated collector or just someone who appreciates the finer things in life, the Trinidad Corcel is a poetic tribute to endurance and elegance. It’s a slow-burning celebration of a new year, a new spirit, and the timeless art of the Habano.