Escape for a moment: Anantara Quy Nhon Villas at a glimpse.

Rich in cultural attractions, Vietnam‘s Binh Dinh province, of which Quy Nhon is the coastal capital city, is an attractive option for those in search of meaningful, shared experiences with easy access to local cultural attractions, such as the relics of Champa civilisation and centuries-old Buddhist pagodas. Anantara Quy Nhon Villas – a brand new all-villa resort in Vietnam – has opened its doors in Quy Nhon, ready to welcome guests to this undiscovered part of Vietnam.

Located in a secluded bay on the south-central coastline, known for its wide beaches, Anantara Quy Nhon redefines a luxurious beachside holiday with private infinity-style pools for each villa, in-room villa host services and unique spa offerings, plus a range of indigenous guest experiences. The 26 one- and two-bedroom ocean-facing villas are ensconced amid 7.2 hectares of landscaped tropical gardens.

The spacious villas boast sleek timber sundecks made from locally-crafted wood, oversized bathtubs, private pools and extended low overhanging roofs. Vietnamese blue stone accents the look of the common areas, while granite and marble elements introduce a touch of modern luxury.

With a focus on personalized experiences, guests are treated to in-room villa host services and a range of customizable luxury amenities, such as preferred room scents ranging from exotic lemongrass to refreshing green tea, Anantara’s signature natural soap collection, in-villa wine cellars and an in-villa delicatessen with a selection of charcuterie, cheese and locally-made ice cream.

Sea.Fire.Salt, the signature restaurant at Anantara Quy Nhon, celebrates the abundance of local seafood and regional flavors. The Salt Library displays a range of more than 30 locally-infused salts, which complement the dishes on the menu. Each dish comes with a recommendation of the best flavor to bring out the distinctive taste of each ingredient. And culinary delights cooked and served on a salt brick add a sense of theatre to the dining experience.

At the swim-up bar, premium cocktails, Vietnamese craft beers and Cuban cigars are served in a spectacular ocean-facing setting. In-villa dining recreates an intimate culinary experience in the privacy of one’s villa with gourmet breakfast in bed, poolside barbecues and an authentic Vietnamese street food concept. Anantara’s signature Dining by Design delights with ‘castaway’ island experiences, from picnic-style to fine dining.

Perched high on the hillside overlooking Quy Nhon Bay, Anantara Spa is a wellbeing paradise hidden among the lush tropical foliage. Nature-inspired treatment suites, positioned among the trees, boast double massage beds and oversized bathtubs for nourishing coconut milk soaks and Vietnamese traditional massages, while breezy cliffside pavilions bring the art of relaxation to new heights with a view directly overlooking the serene bay.

Anantara Quy Nhon guests will be able to take advantage of Anantara’s signature Balance Wellness concept offering a uniquely flexible approach to feeling good, through an inspirational range of wellness experiences and the total freedom to explore and indulge in between. The Masters of Wellness visiting practitioner calendar allows guests to book private sessions with alternative therapists who are trusted experts in holistic healing. Private meditation sessions accompanied by a local monk or a morning yoga experience at the Champa towers allow guests to expand and deepen their wellness journey.

Guests embarking on a guided Quy Nhon Explorer tour can look forward to an early morning ride through the bucolic countryside, with a traditional Vietnamese coffee and Banh Mi break on the way, before stopping at the family house of Mr. Lan’s – the fifth generation Non La (conical hat) makers – for a hat weaving workshop. Having worked up an appetite, guests will be invited to share a home-cooked meal and some laughs with a local family who will serve traditional Binh Dinh dishes for the occasion.

On the way back, centuries-old ruins of Champa towers peppering the hilltops around Quy Nhon make for some great photo opportunities. After a quick pit stop for a glass of freshly-squeezed sugarcane juice, it’s time for a hands-on rice paper making workshop before heading back to the resort.