Naturally Exclusive Private Island: Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort

Bring friends and loved ones closer in an exclusive far-flung paradise. Soak up the African sun on a selection of picturesque beaches, private villa pools or at the oceanfront resort pool.

Untouched and tucked away, the African Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort measures just one kilometre long and 300 metres wide. Innately intimate, the paradise island boasts lush vegetation, which frames the softest of white powdery sands and azure waves.

Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort is part of the Quirimbas Archipelago, a dazzling string of island jewels off Mozambique’s northern coast. It is part of the Quirimbas National Park, renowned for its immaculate coral reefs, and whale, dolphin and dugong populations, as well as mangrove-covered colonial-era ruins, reclaimed by Mother Nature.

Nestled on the Quirimbas Archipelago off the northern coast of Mozambique, Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort has just launched Naturally Exclusive, a rare opportunity to enjoy the tropical paradise with a hand-picked selection of your friends and loved ones. The island accommodates up to 24 guests in 12 luxury villas, each with its own private plunge pool boasting endless views of the ocean. Catering to all taste buds, personal chefs will be on hand to create breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Team Members will be on hand to take care of every desire, with activities and amenities tailored to personal wishes, making it the ideal setting to bring friends and loved ones together for a luxurious beach escape. Enjoy a mesmerising sunset with a sumptuous feast on the beach or sail away on a sunset dhow cruise. Guests can also take dhow sailing lessons or a more active holiday approach by partaking in a selection of non-motorised water sport activities.

The Anantara Medjumbe Naturally Exclusive costs $12,900 per night, for a minimum three-night booking, including accommodation for 24 guests in 12 private luxury villas, full board dining created by personal chefs, and a selection of non-alcoholic drinks, house wines, beers and spirits. Guests also enjoy a sunset dhow cruise and dhow sailing lessons, as well as a selection of non-motorised water sport activities.

“Naturally Exclusive gives guests the perfect canvas of seclusion and scenery to create the unique coastal getaway of their dreams. The archipelago offers visitors the kind of unspoiled beach refuge no longer possible on larger, more commercial Indian Ocean and Caribbean islands,” says Anantara Hotels’ team.

“This precious feeling of being in a world of one’s own is conveniently accessible with a 45-minute private helicopter transfer from Pemba International Airport, reached with a comfortable three-hour flight from Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport.”