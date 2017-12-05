Life’s too short to save Champagne for special occasions. Bottles and Bubbles skill on Amazon’s Alexa announced by Moët Hennessy USA.

Alexa, open Bottles and Bubbles! Moët Hennessy USA, the leading luxury wine and spirits company, announced the expansion of its digital offerings with Bottles and Bubbles, a new skill available for Amazon’s Alexa that gives consumers the opportunity to learn about champagne and to create their own experiences at home. The interactive new skill for Amazon Alexa will help everyday consumers become champagne connoisseurs in their own homes.

Developed in partnership with creative technology agency rehab, the Bottles and Bubbles skill was created to meet the growing demand from Moët Hennessy consumers for a more immersive voice experience. This skill is currently only available in the United States.

To engage with Moët Hennessy’s Bottles and Bubbles skill for Amazon Alexa, users must enable the skill through the Alexa app or on Amazon’s website. Once enabled, consumers can say, “Alexa, open Bottles and Bubbles” to their Alexa-enabled device and engage with six areas of conversational and educational content, including: Champagne 101, which provides champagne basics and information about Moët Hennessy brands; a calendar of notable dates that can be celebrated with a glass of champagne; and suggestions and services to elevate any social gathering, such as recommended food and champagne pairings, hosting tips, champagne-inspired playlists and ambient sounds for a perfect champagne moment.

“As Moët Hennessy USA continues to bring new and innovative experiences to consumers, we are excited to announce the Bottles and Bubbles skill on Amazon’s Alexa,” said Moët Hennessy USA. “New technologies are providing us with incredible opportunities to not only grow our business, but to engage with our consumers in exciting ways while still delivering on our commitment to building luxury brands. Bottles and Bubbles will empower individuals with a champagne education and help them create the perfect champagne experience in their own homes.”