IMM Cologne 2018: Front and Patricia Urquiola for Gan Rugs



Cutting-edge design takes over GAN’s space at the IMM Cologne fair this year. From January 15-21, the first interior design event of 2018 will feature the latest collaboration between GAN Rugs and three renowned designers. On the one hand, the avant-garde creatives Anna Lindgren and Sofia Lagerkvist from the Swedish studio Front, who have created the colorful Parquet collection inspired by the shapes of classic flooring; and on the other hand, the consecrated and multifaceted Patricia Urquiola, who has left her mark on the best design brands in the world and now signs the first outdoor collection produced by GAN, Garden Layers.

“We are proud to have been selected as best collection in “Outdoor Furniture: Lounge”, with our very first outdoor collection! Designed by Patricia Urquiolafor GAN, the revolutionary Garden Layers has already been recognised with the NYCxDesign and the Archiproducts Design 2017 awards earlier this year. The BoY awards are sponsored by Interior Design Magazine, and are considered the most important awards in the industry,” said GAN-rugs.

PARQUET is a clear example of the work that characterizes front design, with its taste for visual effects and a bit of provocation when it comes to combining artisan tradition with novelty. Lindgren and Lagerkvist are curious by nature and draw inspiration from both the legacy of Scandinavian design and the latest technological advances.

Brands such as Kartell, FontanaArte, Driade, Axor or Moroso have already drawn from their inventiveness, and they have created true works of art, for example, a light installation that recreates the map of the 500 stars closest to Earth at the Science Museum in London.

Innovation and the surprise element are also characteristics of Patricia Urquiola’s designs. The Spanish designer, Milanese of adoption, has earned international prestige with her unique and always novel reinterpretation of the objects that surround us and the spaces we inhabit. She founded her own studio in 2011, and since then, it has been disputed by the best international firms. Some of her creations are permanent exhibits in several museums, such as the MoMA in New York, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Stedelijk in Amsterdam and the Triennale Museum in Milan, among others.

In her fourth collaboration with GAN, she has developed the first GAN SPACE created for outdoor, Garden Layers: a collection of carpets, mats, rolls and cushions of Mughal inspiration that can elegantly dress terraces, beaches and decks with the comfort and spirit of an indoor lounge.

Garden Layers from Patricia Urquiola has just won a Design and Innovation Award from Fuera de Serie magazine. The awards are aimed at promoting excellence in design and manufacture, and were given at the Antigua Fábrica de Damm in Barcelona, where Alejandra Gandia-Blasco collected the award on behalf of GAN. The event was a showcase for some of the most prestigious Spanish design brands. The awards feature 20 categories, and the jury included experts from the world of design, education and business.