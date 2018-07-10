This article titled “Trek Powerfly: ‘A raft of next-generation technology’” was written by Martin Love, for The Observer on Sunday 8th July 2018 05.00 UTC

Trek Powerfly

Price £3,400, trekbikes.com

Frame aluminium

Engine Bosch 500

Suspension RockShox

Gears Shimano

If you come from one of Britain’s cities or spend your days rubbing shoulders in the congested southeast, you’ll be surprised to learn that the vast majority of this country is still unbuilt on. The latest research estimates that 94% of the UK isn’t urban. And that vast green resource is just waiting for you to get out there and explore it: on foot, on bike or, if you’re so inclined, on a high-performance electric mountain bike.

Trek has decades of experience when it comes to MTBs and you can sense all that expertise in the trail-bike frame and suspension design of its bestselling Powerfly. What sets this latest model apart, however, is the raft of next-generation technology. Exclusive additions such as the Active Braking Pivot, the Straight Shot downtube and F1-inspired air suspension (not to mention the quiet yet phenomenally responsive Bosch power unit with its smart detachable battery) mean you’ll ride more often, cover more ground and clear more climbs than you ever thought possible. So, what are you waiting for? There’s a whole country out there…

Cool kit

Pick one up: the cool little Clug cycle rack.

Say farewell to bike-cluttered halls with this ingenious, neat, cheap cycle rack. Clug bike storage £15, thehornit.com.

