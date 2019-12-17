The Joy Of Now: 52 Avenue des Champs-Elysées is the home of the world’s leading luxury beauty brand

The new flagship is a real showcase of the luxury beauty brand in terms of beauty tech where all of its innovative tools and services are available The Joy Of Now: 52 Avenue des Champs-Elysées is the new home of happiness for Lancôme.

The French luxury beauty brand inaugurates its new flagship store on the prestigious Champs-Élysées in the heart of Paris.

52 Avenue des Champs-Elysées is an address imbued with historical prestige. Throughout the two floors and 300 square meters, visitors will be immersed in the Joy Of Now concept.

From the entrance, Lancôme welcomes visitors into an immersive and experiential space: the Joy Of Now.

With updates that will “pop up” five times a year, this ephemeral beauty pop-up is a grandiose exhibition space with a triple height ceiling and ornamented with hanging rose petals, that recreates the essence of the Lancôme world. This striking decor marks the entrance into Lancôme’s world of happiness with an immersive experience, both physical and digital.

It’s a new ‘rendez-vous’ with beauty Made in France.

All of Lancôme’s beauty products can be found within this new emblematic place, from perfume, make-up to skincare. Visitors can also discover unique collections and limited editions, souvenirs and accessories and other innovative services, across the multi-category spaces of the flagship store.

From the Joy of Now space that greets you first, the store opens up into a large space devoted to fragrance.

An illuminated pink floral wall is the backdrop for the diverse catalogue of Lancôme Perfumes, displayed side by side for those who already know what they want, or want to make a quick purchase.

Activate a digital story-telling video, making it even easier to find your perfume. Test every fragrance or just admire the vertical display and the impressive line-up of the iconic fragrances that Lancôme has launched over the years.

Meanwhile, with a floor to ceiling crystal chandelier hanging at its centre, a round table arrangement of fragrances entices customers to take their time discovering the newest launch, or revisiting their signature fragrances.

Masterclasses given by Lancôme’s expert make-up artists will also be organized in this space.

The luxury store’s visitors are then invited to discover and play with a large choice of foundations, powders, blushes, lipsticks, mascaras and much more, backed by a variety of tools and accessories.

They have the possibility to experiment and test products in a spontaneous and creative way. In this space, a colorama catalogue wall organised by category also displays each product for immediate grab and go dispensing. A dedicated team of five beauty advisors, expert in make-up, accompany customers in their beauty choices.

For the ultimate beauty experience, on the 1st floor, take the golden stairs to a space dedicated to private beauty consultations, with poly-sensorial treatment cabins designed to be unforgettable. Offering next-level beauty treatments, Lancôme brings state of the art skincare to life via our skilled beauticians.

Private sessions can be found here too, including those for the tailor-made foundation Le Teint Particulier, and a special space for Maison Lancôme – a unique gift in itself and the ultimate celebration of Fragrance.

Beauty tech for all

Shade Finder by Lancôme is a unique and revolutionary tool that can recommend the most accurate Lancôme foundation shade for your skin thanks to advanced technology combining artificial intelligence and consumer needs.

This technology’s powerful algorithm is highly precise and can identify 20,000 potential skin tones. This is based on tens of thousands of tests that have been carried out on real skin tones.

Also available at the flagship, our patented bespoke foundation technology Le Teint Particulier, that creates tailor-made foundation, in perfect harmony with each woman’s complexion. Le Teint Particulier, the ultimate personalization tool, can make up to 72,000 different formulas depending on the desired shade, level of coverage and hydration.

And Youth Finder is a skincare diagnostic tool connected to an iPad app that evaluates the face’s skin in order to obtain a personalized skincare routine based on the needs identified by the scanner.

On top of these innovations, all other technologies including the virtual mirror are available to meet your needs, desires and dreams.

Many tangible achievements like rechargeable products and a zero-waste bin provided by TerraCycle® in which customers are invited to deposit their finished products for recycling are available at the flagship.

Among the rechargeable products, you can find the Absolue Soft Cream and Absolue L’Extrait Elixir skincare creams. Each of them has dedicated capsules that clip into the jar which can be kept, in order to limit the environmental impact.

In 2019, Lancôme launched the new Idôle fragrance that can be refillabled thanks to a recharging fountain.

The societal commitments of the brand are also highlighted: Lancôme is committed to supporting a cause close to our hearts with Write Her Future, which aims at fighting illiteracy among young women around the world. Through films, stories and images, this philanthropic program which has been created with the NGO Care and deployed in 12 countries to date, is explained in the flagship.

Happiness is a gift

Before they leave, customers are invited to pick a present to make a loved one feel special; and making them feel extra special by getting it personalised in the giant gift room at the end of the ground floor.

Get your gifts engraved and wrapped, watch the UV printing machine in action as it personalises your product with a drawing or a text almost instantly; and experience the Rose robots which will pick a fragranced rose to customise your gift bags and boxes.