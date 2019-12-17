Reflections for the future of winemaking: Moët Hennessy to speak out on sustainable development at Vinexpo Paris 2020

After 40 years of successfully organizing wine and spirits shows, Vinexpo will be launching a new dedicated platform in Paris. Vinexpo Paris 2020 will be making its inaugural debut in response to market demands.

According to the forecast study conducted by IWSR (International Wine and Spirit Research), in the next 5 years, Europe will retain its number one ranking market in terms of volume and account for over 60% of global wine consumption.

Moët Hennessy announces its participation in Vinexpo Paris from February 10 to 12, 2020 with a unique and groundbreaking dimension.

Not only will Moët Hennessy be present at this event which will be in Paris for the first time, but more importantly, it will dedicate its space to an agora serving as a theater of reflections for the future of winemaking. For the first time, Moët Hennessy will speak out on sustainable development alongside international experts. Over the course of the three days, there will be a series of succinct discussions, debates and inquiries to better understand and envision the transmission of preserved and healthier lands to the next generation.

Talk Series on Environmental Issues

Listening, sharing knowledge and best practices, exchanging with new generations and inspiring new actions. Over the three days of the event, Moët Hennessy will present a program of talks addressing challenges facing the wine and spirits industry with transparency, pertinence and pragmatism.

How to maintain production while adapting to climate change?

What options does the sector have to preserve our most precious resource, living soils?

Will technological innovations pave the way for a new sustainable agriculture?

Why are wines and spirits particularly affected by climate change and biodiversity loss?

These are the kind of questions that will be debated by specialists from within Moët Hennessy Maisons, experts from around the world and those attending Vinexpo in a format designed to be open and dynamic: a series of discussions lasting 30 minutes followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.

The conference will be interspersed with moments of sharing dedicated to tastings and master classes of the exceptional products from Moët Hennessy Maisons.

Moët & Chandon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Château d’Yquem are just some of the world-renowned LVMH wines and spirits brands that have become synonymous with the most prestigious origins and terroirs.

Located in Champagne, Bordeaux, and other illustrious wine-growing regions, many of these are centuries-old Houses with a unique character, which share a strong culture of excellence.

Overseen by Moët Hennessy , these exceptional champagnes, wines and spirits from around the world come together as a collection of rare brands where heritage and innovation, authenticity and creativity converge.

SUSTAINABLE WINE DEVELOPMENT

For many years, each of Moët Hennessy’s Luxury Maisons have been on the path to sustainable development. Five years ago, Moët Hennessy decided to unite the men and women of all the Maisons to construct a common project around the viticulture committee. More than 40 individuals came together to orchestrate the sharing of savoir-faire learned on the ground at our Maisons around the world.

This undertaking led to concrete actions: significant investments in environmentally-friendly equipment, training for farmers and wine-makers in new technologies, assistance in attaining responsible viticulture certifications and support for scientific and university projects to disseminate knowledge and transmit living soils to the future generations.

Vinexpo Paris 2020 will feature “Be Spirits” – an experience dedicated to spirits to meet the burgeoning trend of the spirits market around the world.The leading premium brands to be promoted in the L’Avenue – an area inspired by Parisian Haussmann architecture. WOW! World of Organic Wines is an area dedicated to organic and biodynamic wines and spirits.