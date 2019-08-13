The Glow Vault: How to achieve a gorgeous glow. Not to soft, not too blinding but just right

BECCA Cosmetics x Harrods Glow Vault: How to achieve a gorgeous glow.

Complete your make-up look with a final sparkle from BECCA’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters – the buttery texture that melts into skin for the ultimate high impact glow.

Presented in the Glow Vault gift box, this exclusive new set from Harrods x Becca Cosmetics, the authority in glow, contains every palette along with a new and exclusive, limited edition shade. Enriched with luminescent pearls that adjust to your complexion’s undertones, the formula is designed to melt into skin with a creamy feel, ready to catch the light and amplify natural radiance. The highlighters offers glow in all the right places with a radiance that’s true to you.

Celebrating the launch of the exclusive BECCA Cosmetics x Harrods Glow Vault, the London luxury department store Harrods is hosting a masterclass on how to get a high-wattage look with MUA Nikki Wolff and beauty influencer Amelia Liana.

The beauty event at Harrods offers tips and tricks on the best glow-getting techniques and offers insights into the multiple uses of the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter. The exclusive BECCA x Harrods Glow Vault is containing every single radiant shade of the bestselling Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter.