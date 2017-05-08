For the first time ever, Cartier launched exclusive pop-up-shop on Net-a-Porter luxury e-commerce platform. This is the first time Cartier has ever partnered with an online retailer.

In a total premiere, French Jewelry Maison Cartier turns to Net-A-Porter for its latest watch launch. Cartier signed an online deal with the luxury e-commerce platform to sell the new Cartier Panthère watch collection. For the first time ever, Cartier’s fans will be able to purchase a Panthère online before the new timepiece reaches Cartier stores.

Launched in 1983 and discontinued in 2000, Panthère de Cartier collection now offers twelve versions, in yellow, rose and white gold or stainless steel, with and without diamond bezels. A further two creations are directly inspired by the emblematic spotted panther motif, in rose gold and black lacquer as well as white gold and diamonds, both of which are limited edition.

This Cartier’s numbered timepiece is crafted from 18-karat pink gold lacquered in black, and is one of only 50 made. It’s designed with the same rounded corners as the original 1983 version, and has a supple bracelet comprised of five interlocking links. The dial features the iconic sword-shaped hands that look striking in blue.

“Until very recently, the thought of buying luxury watches online was perhaps laughable. Would one risk buying and having these high priced items delivered across the world?” says deployant. “What about the need to have a consistent pricing methodology which is totally transparent from country to country? What about the much touted buying experience? The visit to the beautiful store. The customary celebratory champagne on purchase? Are these still essential to the luxury clientele? Will brick and mortar boutiques, built with multi-million dollar budgets and occupying high rental shop space be obsolete? Is this the taste of new things to come for online retailing? We don’t have the answers, but will watch intently.” added the online portal.

According to WWD, “The Panthère’s comeback signals a strategic return to Cartier’s jewel-making roots as the watch industry starts to recover from a prolonged period of weak demand and excess stock.”

“We are honoured to be partnering with Cartier to launch the Panthère watch. The collection embodies the elegant aesthetic of Cartier – sophisticated, modern, and chic. Our pop-up shop will bring this timeless classic to life for customers around the globe,” commented Alison Loehnis, President, NET-A-PORTER & MR PORTER.

The Cartier Panthère collection will be available on NET-A-PORTER from May 2nd until May 31st, 2017. Following this, in all Cartier boutiques and authorised watch dealers. Prices range from £3,200 to £133,000.

Cartier is the third major watch & jewelry player part of Richemont luxury group to sell on Net-a-Porter. Cartier follows in the footsteps of IWC and Piaget.

Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international brands or ‘Maisons’ which are managed independently of one another. The businesses operate in four areas: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin, as well as the Ralph Lauren Watch and Jewelry joint venture; and Other, being Montblanc, Alfred Dunhill, Chloé, Lancel and Net-A-Porter as well as other smaller Maisons and watch component manufacturing activities for third parties.