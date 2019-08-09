Notes on Notes Fragrance Celebration: Discover the scents and listen to their musical manifestations

Notes on Notes Fragrance Celebration: The finest perfumes are paired with classical music pieces

In collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Harrods’ fragrance celebration “Notes on Notes” saw the finest perfumes paired with classical music pieces to make a perfect sensory duo. Discover the scents and listen to their musical manifestations, before heading in-store to Harrods’ Salon de Parfums for the full experience.

Xerjoff‘s fresh, fruity Erba Pura fragrance is bursting with citruses, exuberant like Francis Poulenc’s Organ Concerto: Second Movement.

Musc Shamal by Armani Privé captures the air of the desert, dancing across the dunes of Arabia with notes of musk and rose. What better to accompany it than the sounds of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade: First Movement?

Bond No.9’s exclusive ode to our sixth-floor perfumery destination, Le Parfum du Salon is a glamorous and luxurious composition — perfectly reflected in the sublime elegance of Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs: Third Movement.

Strangelove’s lostinflowers evokes the thrill of new love, ethereal and profound like Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6: Second Movement.

Frederic Malle‘s The Moon is an ode to our lunar satellite, making Antonín Dvořák’s Song to the Moon an apt accompaniment.

Warm and sensual, Roja’s Diaghilev captures the beauty of Rose de Mai, a beautiful accompaniment to Debussy’s enchanting Prélude à l’après-midi.

Dark, visceral and intense, TOM FORD’s Tuscan Leather has all the raw force of an instant attraction — to which there can be no better soundtrack than Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet in E Major.

A tribute to Japan with peach, jasmine and May rose, Guerlain’s iconic 1919 fragrance Mitsouko is mirrored in Puccini’s equally iconic and beautiful One Fine Day from Madame Butterfly. Listen now.

Kemi’s Hayet (from the Arabic word for life) represents the four elements of earth, fire, air and water, paired with the exotic and mysterious Second Movement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade. Listen now.

A new addition to its rare collection of Masterpieces, Henry Jacques’ playful Les Toupies (The Spinning Tops) are always presented in a pair of flacons — the perfect his-and-her duo, to savour while listening to the poetic flute melody of Georges Bizet’s Entr’acte from Carmen. Listen now.



The Tragedy of Lord George by Penhaligon’s is archetypically virile with notes of brandy, shaving soap and tonka bean — much like Sergei Rachmaninoff’s stately Symphonic Dances, Op.45: 1. Non Allegro. Listen now: