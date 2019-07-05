Missoni’s Great Italian Fashion book enriched with exclusive original fabric attached by hand

Missoni launches 690,00€ “Missoni. La grande moda italiana” – a special and limited edition of 899 hand-numbered copies. This collection of highlights of ‘Missonology’ is accompanied by iconic shots from the 1950s to the present.

Missoni announces the next level in fashion book publishing. Missoni’s new book called The Great Italian Fashion is a one-of-a-kind piece, enriched with exclusive original fabric supplied by Maison and attached by hand.

Missoni’s keyword is recognisability. And it is precisely the recognisability of their graphics, hues and lines that the reader will find gathered in the introduction to the book.

The volume is then divided into thematic sections, each introduced by text that includes the words of the Missonis themselves, who highlight the critical artistic decisions that contributed to the success and recognisability of their fashion house.

“On Beauty and Harmony” chapter looks to the past and offers the history of the fashion brand, from the inventions and unique stylistic features to the patterns that made it famous. Not just colour, stripes, zigzags and the ‘put-together’ look, but also black and white and special attention to innovative tailoring.

What you will find here is a kind of illustrated timeline made up of the stylistic, conceptual, technical and cultural features that have underpinned the Missonis’ international triumphs. And it is their international triumphs that are the focus of the section From the Runway Scandal of 1967 to the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in 1973, which covers the fundamental steps that led the house to global recognisability, in the 1980s also winning fame for imaginative collections for the home and important collaborations with the world of cinema and theatre, which are illustrated in turn in the sections Missoni Home and Fashion and the Performing Arts.

The Missonis in the World of Theatre, Opera and Cinema.

From runways and theatre sets the world over, the Missonis’ creative path also naturally led to the exhibition spaces of great museums, as we see in the celebratory section of the pictorial and graphic art by Ottavio Missoni.

An Artful Style. Stripes, Zigzag and Abstract Creations.

The patchwork pullover worn by Lino Capolicchio on the cover of L’UOMO Vogue in 1971 became an art installation when displayed in museums, part of a whole made up of hangings designed independently of fashion, but also colour charts, furniture and clothing, created intentionally and unintentionally as works of art. Fearlessly, however. Because, as Maria Pezzi said already at the end of the 1970s, even though they are pieces worthy of a museum, “wear them, too”. This is how the Missonis’ fashion became contemporary language and integral part of our visual culture.