Maserati x Antinori

Maserati announces a partnership with one of the biggest wine companies in Italy. Will we see Maserati wines or Antinori cars in the future?

Maserati, the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer stablished on 1 December 1914, in Bologna, announced its partnership with historic Tuscan wine-maker Antinori, a leading producer of top-quality wines. Maserati’s partnership with Antinori will take form in a series of events and initiatives, inspired by the two businesses’ shared values: tradition and innovation, constant pursuit of perfection, and craftsmanship founded on attention to details and a passion for quality.

The Antinori Family has been making wine for more than six hundred years and 26 generations, ever since Giovanni di Piero Antinori joined the Florentine Guild of Wine-Makers [“Arte Florentina dei Vinattieri”] in 1385. Throughout its long history, the Antinori family has always run its business itself, with innovative and sometimes daring strategies but always with the same respect for traditions and the surrounding environment.

Antinori is a member of the Primum Familiae Vini and the 10th oldest family-owned company in the world. They are one of the biggest wine companies in Italy, and their innovations played a large part in the “Super-Tuscan” revolution of the 1970s.

“Maserati has chosen Antinori to underline one of the Brand’s key values: Italian excellence being a value common to the cultures of both businesses, in the uncompromising pursuit of quality,” said the Italian luxury automaker.

Last week, Maserati celebrated the victory of the Tipo 6CM in the 1939 Targa Florio

Maserati celebrated the eightieth anniversary of Luigi “Gigi” Villoresi’s impressive win at the 1939 Targa Florio at the wheel of the Maserati Tipo 6CM. The Milan-born driver achieved victory at the Parco della Favorita circuit in Palermo, Sicily on May 14th 1939 by covering the race’s 40 laps, totalling 228 km, in 1:40.15.4. Luigi Villoresi also recorded the

fastest lap in the race with the time of 0:02.24.6, averaging 141.908 km/h. Piero Taruffi and Guido Franco Barbieri finished second and third, also in Maserati Tipo 6CM cars. It was a historic result for Maserati, confirming its undisputed leadership in the prestigious Sicilian race. Maserati had also dominated the 1937 and 1938 editions, taking the first three places in both years. Luigi Villoresi also finished first in the 1940 edition, driving a Maserati Tipo 4CL.

The Targa Florio, one of the world’s oldest and most famous automotive races, is named after Vincenzo Florio. Florio, a wealthy Palermo businessman already well known in the racing world, created, funded, and first organised it in 1906. In total 62 editions of the Targa Florio took place from 1906 to 1977 (it was not held during the two World Wars). The race was held every year, normally in May, on the roads of Palermo. Sicilian roads, especially the narrow, winding roads through the Madonie mountain range, always played a central part in this race. It was only in the years from 1937 to 1940 that the event was held at the Parco della Favorita circuit in Palermo.