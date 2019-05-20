Chopard Mille Miglia 2019 Race Edition is for speed-loving drivers… who never skimp on style

The prestigious Mille Millia annual endurance rally sees more than 400 historical cars covering an enchanting one thousand-mile route from Brescia to Rome and back. Chopard, the Swiss manufacturer of luxury jewellery and watches, returned to the Mille Miglia in 2019 for the 31st time both as a historic partner and official timekeeper.

This year, Chopard ’s Co-president Karl-Friedrich Scheufele competed at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing. For the first time, he was accompanied by his daughter, Caroline-Marie, heir to the Scheufele family’s passion for racing. Chopard, famous for its connection with historic motoring, also unveiled its latest Chopard Mille Miglia Race Edition chronograph and two other new models, Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control and a watch celebrating the centenary of coachbuilder Zagato.

Karl-Friedric Scheufele’s daughter Caroline-Marie took the navigator’s seat in the distinctive, ‘strawberry metallic’ Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing that has been a cornerstone of the Scheufele’s classic car collection for many years.

“It will be a real pleasure to have Caroline-Marie beside me during this year’s Mille Miglia,” says Karl-Friedrich Scheufele. “She has inherited the family passion for classic cars which my father already transmitted to me. She is herself a very safe and skilled driver. I am pleased, too, that we will be taking part in the Mercedes-Benz 300SL. It is an old friend that is fast, comfortable and reliable – and using it means we will be able to hear one another speak, which is never easy when driving the Mille Miglia in an open sports car.

In 2018, Chopard celebrated three decades of partnership with the Mille Miglia race, la corsa più bella del mondo which is raced over a 1,600 km loop running from Brescia to Rome and back. This unique alliance in the world of classic motorsport, which reflects Chopard Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele’s passion for classic cars, continues this year with the Mille Miglia 2019 Race Edition.

“For more than 30 years, the hearts of Chopard and Mille Miglia have been beating as one, echoing a shared love of fine mechanics and performance born of the personal passion for classic cars nurtured by Chopard Co-President Karl- Friedrich Scheufele. He is both a discerning connoisseur of collector’s cars and an accomplished driver,” said Chopard Maison.

“This distinctive, sturdy and accurate chronograph reflects a tradition of watches made for contemporary gentlemen and imbued with the inimitable vintage spirit for speed-loving drivers… who never skimp on style,” said Chopard maison.

Chopard Mille Miglia 2019 Race Edition chronograph is available in 250 steel and rose gold examples with grey dials and cognac calf leather straps, and 1,000 examples in steel. Each model has a 44 mm case and a self-winding, COSC- certified movement.

Also being unveiled was the Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph – Zagato 100th Anniversary Edition celebrating both the centenary of coachbuilder Zagato as well as Chopard’s sponsorship of the Scuderia Zagato racing team, with the final new models being the Mille Miglia GTS Power Control, a limited edition with a COSC-certified, self-winding movement and 60 hour power reserve.