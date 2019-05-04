Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso: The Xuan Feng One of One presents the latest developments in automotive customization

Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso: A ONE OF ONE luxury car for an exceptional customer at the Shanghai Auto Show 2019.

The most prominently featured model on the Maserati stand at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show was the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE, which provides a preview of Maserati’s future customization programme. The unique, fully customized Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso was designed for and with the owner, Chief Editor of T-Magazine China, Xuan Feng.

The Maserati Centro Stile guided the future owner through the process of configuring his car, carrying out a collaborative customization operation which enabled the customer to actively participate in the creative process: not only did the customer select the accessories and the configuration, but he was fully involved in the personalization of his own car.

This was an exclusive project in which Xuan Feng told the Maserati Centro Stile his own personal story, including his passions and goals in life, translating his personal history and passions into his unique Maserati.

The Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE features an exterior colour specially created for the customer. Xuan Feng’s choice: a light blue with opaque trim, evoking worn denim material.

The upholstery of the seats features vertical stitching inspired by the classic pinstripe pattern of men’s fabrics. Thanks to the special dying process that takes place in oak casks, a technique that allows enough time for the pigments to be naturally absorbed by the leather, the fine Pieno Fiore leather, takes on an elegant, deep and luminous colour. The leather is soft and supple, with a light and deliberately irregular texture, imbuing it with structure and character. The stitching for the door panels and upper dashboard repeat the denim light blue tone of the exterior.

The central console, the dashboard fascia and door panels of the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE for Xuan Feng are made from 100% natural burl wood, characterized by a denim light blue colour, recalling the exterior and creating a sophisticated impression. This particular burl was used for the very first time on a car.

The Maserati Centro Stile created for Xuan Feng two unique floor mat kits in different colours: one in Bianco Ghiaccio in order to accentuate the brightness of the interior, and the other in Blu Indigo to evoke the unique exterior colour.

At 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, Maserati hosted – together with Ermenegildo Zegna, a longstanding partner and a leader in the field of men’s luxury clothing - two other leading artisanal firms in their field: Giorgetti, the internationally renowned Italian woodworking company, known for its furniture and unique design pieces, and De Castelli, a leading metalworking firm, specializing in the production of unique home design accessories, custom surfaces and projects.

The stand provides an interactive journey through three different thematic areas, each of them with a dedicated working table.