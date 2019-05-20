Saint Laurent’s different personalities come together into Anthony Vaccarello’s eclectic new capsule

From the timeless biker and the sequined LBD to the iconic Kate bag, this is a capsule collection that captures the Saint Laurent spirit. It’s safe to say ’80s-style trends aren’t going anywhere, because brands like SAINT LAURENT keep making us fall in love with the decade all over again.

Luxury Italian online fashion retailers Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter launch exclusive capsule collections with SAINT LAURENT.

The SAINT LAURENT capsules for NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER consist of womenswear and menswear pieces, across RTW, shoes, and bags. Anthony Vaccarello’s Summer collections features nods to various decades and timeless icons, boyish silhouettes and feminine confidence.

Throughout both collections, a heritage music note print appears on styles of clothing that track the 60s through the 90s.

The musical notes are a key motif in this special capsule.

Anthony Vaccarello has delved into SAINT LAURENT’s archives for inspiration once more – musical note motifs first appeared in the house’s Fall ’82 collection. Designed with padded shoulders, which are also so evocative of the year, the mini dress is made from black and silver silk-blend chiffon. Temper the short skirt with sheer black tights.

SAINT LAURENT’s ‘Bedford’ sneakers are also dotted with musical notes, the signature motif of the label’s exclusive capsule. Made from canvas, they have rubber logo appliqués and soles, and are distressed for a well-loved feel. Wear yours with leather shorts, suggests net-a-porter.com. Even the T-shirt is printed with the French house’s initials alongside musical notes. The Printed cotton-jersey T-shirt is made from light and breathable cotton-jersey that’s naturally stretchy and cut for a slim fit.

The mini skirt is made from flouncy tiers of silk-georgette and patterned all-over with polka-dots. Wear yours with a vintage band tee and sneakers.

The embroidered crepe mini dress (€3,990) and the strapless sequined crepe mini dress (€4,500) are some of the most expensive items of this capsule. Anthony Vaccarello amps up the glamour on SAINT LAURENT’s signature bustier minidress by covering it in glossy black sequins. The dress is made from slightly stretchy crepe with a satin lining and boned through the bodice for support. Take cues from net-a-porter’s stylists who teamed it with sheer tights and the pumps from the same capsule.