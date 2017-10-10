Wheels that churn butter, a slow cooker under the bonnet and a toaster in the armrest are just some of the kitchen gadgets on this bespoke Discovery. Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) builds Jamie Oliver’s dream kitchen.

Chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver and Jaguar Land Rover have created the ultimate kitchen on four wheels highlighting the versatility of a Land Rover Discovery. Jamie’s bespoke family SUV comes with a host of cooking features including a slow-cooker, barbecue, ice cream maker, olive oil dispenser and will even churn butter as you drive.

“I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow- cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level,” said Jamie Oliver.

The result is truly unique – it’s the only Discovery in the world that has a toaster in the centre console and a rotisserie driven by the power take off. Other ingenious features include a slow-cooker that sits beside the engine, a pasta maker, a gas hob and a deployable dining table and worktop. There is even a herb garden and spice rack in the rear windows.

With up to 2,500 litres of luggage space and clever storage, the versatile seven-seater Discovery was the perfect vehicle for SVO to modify. With plenty of room for a custom-made aluminium sink, a flat screen TV and deployable kitchen worktop that also doubles as a dining table. Further touches include a spice drawer, a bespoke pestle and mortar and a Land Rover barbecue.