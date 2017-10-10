Monaco is one of the most spectacular locations to receive an award. At the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show Inaugural Gala Party, the 4th Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards honoured some of the superyachts that made their world debuts at the MYS 2017. Four superyachts exhibited at the MYS 2017 were awarded in the following categories; the winning yachts were chosen by an eclectic jury of yachting journalists.

THE MYS/RINA AWARD rewards the eco-friendliest superyacht whose construction complies with a series of performance specifications as defined by the Italian classification company RINA.

THE MYS INTERIOR DESIGN AWARD is given to the superyacht, which design and bespoke work made on the interior areas enhance an exceptional quality of comfort, features and aesthetics.

THE MYS EXTERIOR DESIGN AWARD honors the superyacht which exterior design is the most innovative and refined. THE MYS 2017.

FINEST NEW SUPERYACHT AWARD is given to the superyacht that meets the refinement criteria for both its interior and its exterior design and its sustainable innovations or development.

“Held at the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, the party offered yacht owners, brokers, builders and other industry professionals the chance to catch up on the events of the show and let their hair down at the end of another successful yachting event,” boatinternational e-magazine wrote.

In a world full of noise, silence is the new luxury. M/Y Home by Heesen Yachts is the winner of the MYS RINA Award 2017 – the award for the most environmentally-friendly luxury vessel displayed at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show. The ceremony highlighted a decade of recognised expertise in superyacht classification of RINA, who celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

M/Y Heesen Home is also the winner of the “Most innovative yacht” trophy awarded at the 16th edition of the prestigious World Yacht Trophies at the recent Cannes Yacht Show. The jury was impressed by the fuel efficiency and the low levels of noise and vibrations of motor yacht Home.

M/Y JUBILEE by Oceanco is the winner of the MYS Exterior Design Award and also winner of the MYS Finest Superyacht Award 2017. MY Seven Sins by San Lorenzo is the winner of the MYS Interior Award 2017. Delivered in July 2017, JUBILEE has already made quite an impact on the luxury yachting world. In just a few months’ time, she has claimed three prestigious industry awards.

“Amongst the winners were more-than-worthy candidates for the awards, which make up the 125-strong fleet of the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show. Cloud 9 and Aquarius were close to the MYS Interior Design Award, with Home and Aquarius fighting closely against Cloud 9 for the MYS Exterior Design Awards, both credible as competitors in the dazzling world of plush superyacht interiors, ” commented superyachts.com.

“Aquarius and Home just two of the 45 new yachts on display this week were close runner ups to the coveted Best New Yacht of the MYS Award, which closed a ceremony dedicated to the yachts in Port and an evening which is quickly growing in reputation and acclaim amongst the industry,” added superyachts.com

The choices for the winning yachts were made by an eclectic jury of yachting-expert journalists from different countries and yachting cultures: Alexander Cheng, Publisher of the Chinese magazines Asia- Pacific Boating and China Boating, Marcus Krall, Editor-in-Chief of the German title Boote Exclusiv, Nabil Farhat, Publisher of the Arabian publication The World of Yachts & Boats, William Mathieson, Editorial Director of The Superyacht Group (United Kingdom), Ben Roberts, Editor-in-Chief of Superyachts.com (United Kingdom) and Charl van Rooy, Editor-in-Chief of Superyacht Times (The Netherlands).