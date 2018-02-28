The legendary Iris Apfel and online retailer grandinroad launch exclusive home collection, Iris Loves grandinroad.

The legendary Iris Apfel and online retailer grandinroad launch an exclusive, cross-category home collection, Iris Loves grandinroad, with nearly 50 furniture, décor, artwork, tabletop, and entertaining pieces.

‘Iris Loves grandinroad” collection features Iris Apfel’s signature use of color, pattern, embellishment, and global inspirations.

“In the fashion world I always tell people to have fun with their looks and styles, it is no different for their homes. Enjoy your spaces and celebrate them through your own beautiful style,” Iris says of the collection.

“I have ideas that I think might be amusing,” said interior designer and fashion icon, and this sculptural, exclusive Iris Apfel Black and White Chair in a bold print is an idea that will certainly brighten and refresh your room. Or use it to create a unique designer nook in your space.

No stranger to the interior design industry, Iris was first a decorator and textile designer for most of her career. She has created fabrics and patterns that have translated into draperies, art and upholstery for homes from the White House and beyond through her company Old World Weavers specializing in restoration furnishings.

Jason Jones, President of grandinroad, is honored to work with such a true talent in the industry, “We’re beyond thrilled to work with Iris Apfel on this comprehensive home décor collection. Iris and grandinroad both believe in empowering your own style. We support our customers’ unique design choices for their homes, and so this collaboration was a perfect fit. For grandinroad, this showcases our unique ability to bring concepts from iconic designers to life for our customers. And we can deliver our reputation for bold color, quality and celebrating every day to new customers who have loved Iris’ inimitable style for decades. This collection gives our audience something no one else can.”