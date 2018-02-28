The world’s largest private aviation community has a new treat available exclusively for its members. JetSmarter expanded its experience beyond the premier travel offerings. The Classic Fusion Carbon Fiber JetSmarter is an item that simply cannot be bought outside of the elite community.

JetSmarter announced its collaboration with luxury Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, to launch a limited edition timepiece collection called The Classic Fusion Carbon Fiber “JetSmarter”, a watch reserved for travelers who purchase 3-year Sophisticated membership from JetSmarter.

The new 2018 Classic Fusion Carbon Fiber JetSmarter timepiece features a sleek 45mm case inpolished black ceramic. The dial will feature the JetSmarter logo integrated into the subdial at 3o’clock.

“This piece of fine jewelry is rare and symbolic of the connection across our community of leaders and savvy travelers,” said Sergey Petrossov, Founder and CEO of JetSmarter.

This timepiece is so special because it reflects what Hublot is all about: style, progression and innovation,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. “Members can wear the watch with pride knowing that they possess a timepiece of considerable rarity and beauty in a sea of simply expensive

watches.”

Hublot’s recent portfolio of unique pieces includes a tribute to Depeche Mode and the new Techframe Ferrari Tourbillon Chronograph in Sapphire and White Gold.

Making the impossible possible, for the 2018 Baselworld, Hublot created the first vibrantly coloured ceramic with the new Big Bang Red Magic. The colour is achieved through a major innovation whereby a fusion of pressure and heat sinters the ceramic without burning the pigments.