For the first time, Zenith Watches made an El Primero in platinum and lapis lazuli. And it’s for a great cause



Among some of the most captivating and historically important collectors’ watches offered during the Geneva Watch Auction X on November 9 & 10, 2019 at Hôtel La Réserve in Geneva by the market-leading auctioneer Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo, one will undoubtedly attract keen interest: the one-off Zenith El Primero chronograph in platinum. For the first time, Zenith Watches made an A386 in platinum, and paired it with a lapis lazuli stone dial. And it’s for a great cause with Phillips Watches!

To celebrate the 50th years anniversary of El Primero, Zenith has teamed up with Phillips for a unique A386 in platinum with a lapis lazuli, the first and only one of its kind.

Zenith is ending its year-long celebration of the El Primero’s 50th Anniversary with a bang. On November 8, 2019 in Geneva, the final stop of its Anniversary World Tour, Zenith – in partnership with Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo – will unveil a unique and truly unprecedented El Primero in platinum that is bound to make waves among watch collectors and El Primero aficionados.

With a pedigree that is unmatched among chronographs, this particular timepiece is doubly special. Designed by Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo in collaboration with Zenith — a first for the auctioneer — this one-off creation celebrates the invention 50 years ago of the Zenith El Primero, the first ever automatic chronograph – with a surprising take on the iconic reference A386. Exceptionally for this one-off creation, and for the first time for an El Primero, the watch is made in PT 950 platinum.

Another first for Zenith: The unique and precious dial with a vintage touch is crafted from lapis lazuli, a vividly blue stone with flecks of gold. The strap is made from calfskin for elegant simplicity. As a testament to its time-tested robustness and reliability, it comes with a special 50-year international warranty.

A visually captivating timepiece that is sure to please connoisseurs, enthusiasts and collectors.

“This will be the first and sole El Primero A386 in platinum,” promises Zenith CEO Julien Tornare, adding, “and it is only fitting as we commemorate and celebrate a true breakthrough in the quest for precision in time measurement.”

“It was pure joy to work with the specialists at Phillips and the team at Zenith to explore the possibilities for realising a unique vision, creative and contemporary, that pushes the boundaries while respecting tradition,” says Aurel Bacs, Senior Consultant of Bacs & Russo, adding, “The result is quite becoming of the importance of the El Primero as a milestone in horology.” And particularly gratifying as well because proceeds from the auction of this unique commemorative timepiece will go to Zoe4Life, a Swiss non-profit organization, part of the Childhood Cancer International network.

The platinum El Primero will be unveiled on the eve of the auction, at a special event on November 8 at La Rèserve in Geneva, to crown the El Primero 50th Anniversary World Tour which carried theEl Primero torch, as it were, across 5 continents throughout 2019 in celebration of the first automatic chronograph in watchmaking history introduced in 1969.