Peninsula Ladurée Tea

For the second time, The Peninsula New York is bringing a taste of Paris to New York City through a limited-edition collaboration with Ladurée Paris this fall. Enhancing The Peninsula’s legendary Afternoon Tea, guests can indulge in an imaginative afternoon complete with Ladurée Paris’ iconic macarons, colorful confections and various treats while enjoying a variety of Ladurée Paris teas in the hotel’s Gotham Lounge.

The gourmet collaboration features a combination of savory finger sandwiches and sweet treats including a gruyere cheese quiche, cherry wood smoked salmon, New York beef pastrami, served alongside classic Peninsula scones, and six different flavors of macarons from Ladurée Paris including vanilla, chocolate, pistachio, and salted caramel.

In honor of the collaboration this year, Ladurée Paris has created a custom, signature chocolate cake called “The Fifth Avenue,” an ode to the iconic address of The Peninsula New York’s building on Fifth Avenue, available for guests to enjoy.

The limited-edition Ladurée Paris Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula New York is available now through November 28, 2019 from 2:30pm to 5:00pm priced at $80 per person.

THE PENINSULA NEW YORK REVEALS FESTIVE ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOY

With the approach of the festive season, The Peninsula Hotels – the home of the holidays – is encouraging guests and visitors alike to practice mindfulness by slowing down, reflecting and enjoying the present moment while surrounded by those they love.

To help, the luxury hotel brand today announced a calendar of fun activities and experiences for all to enjoy – including bountiful brunches brimming with festive fare; celebratory cocktails crafted by on-site mixologists; gingerbread making classes led by each hotels’ professional pastry chefs; and live story-telling sessions of The Peninsula’s digital storybook for children “The Gingerbread Man’s Tale,” available to download on a complimentary basis via Peninsula.com’s festive webpage from mid-October.