Genius Project – Moncler’s answer to fashion’s unending love of puffer jackets

Moncler Genius Pop-Up.

For December, Harrods’ Exhibition Windows are transformed into a ski-inspired boutique for the inimitable Moncler Genius collections. Made in collaboration with designers including the likes of Craig Green and Simone Rocha, the Genius project is Moncler’s answer to fashion’s unending love of puffer jackets.

The project offers innovative designs, exclusives and special personalisation services.

The high-end brand has transformed Harrods’ Brompton Road Exhibition Windows into a cozy ski lodge. It is one of the few places to host all Moncler Genius collections together at the same time.

Moncler Pupazzo, an alpine puppet character, is the star of the show in the windows as he glides down mountain installations. Inside, Moncler has transformed the windows into a winter wonderland featuring the luxury brand’s collection, made in collaboration with 11 talented Moncler Genius designers to create seasonal women’s and men’s styles.

Moncler Genius Pop-Up features limited-edition items and exclusive products including T-shirts and a family of dolls dressed in each collection. The temporary store is part of an initiative spreading the spirit of Moncler Genius around the world this Christmas, with nine pop-ups opening internationally.

In summer, Moncler unveiled Will Smith as the face of Genius is Born Crazy. The campaign is the first of his acclaimed career. As an actor, producer, and musician, Will’s creative vision and commitment are a testament to the fact that Genius is Born Crazy.