ski-in ski-out: The new 5-star Le coucou interprets mountain lifestyle in a chic and casual way

A new experience in Méribel to discover starting from this month. New 5-star Hotel Le Coucou settles in Méribel on the slopes of the spectacular, boundless mountain. Méribel is a ski resort in the Tarentaise Valley in the French Alps, situated near the town of Moûtiers.

French luxury hotel group Maisons Pariente opens in Méribel, France in the heart of the 3 valleys with the opening of a new 5-star hotel, Le Coucou Méribel.

Perched on the heights of Belvédère, close to Le Rond-Point des Pistes, the new Le Coucou (the Cuckoo) is located in one of the loveliest sites in Méribel, next to the slopes. The high-end hotel rubs shoulders with the snowcapped summits and overlooks the entire valley. It comprises 55 rooms, including 39 suites, two private chalets, two restaurants, a spa, a Kids Club and a Teens Lab by Petit VIP, an indoor and outdoor pool; it is also ski-in / ski-out, with direct access to the slopes.

Le Coucou, the finest hideaway in Méribel

Designer Pierre Yovanovitch has entirely modernised the traditional codes to create a stylish yet tranquil ambiance. Wood and stone contrast with wool and metal, glass and leather. Each room has a balcony and can be adjoined with another room or suite.

Refined and generous cooking

With two restaurants and a unique bar, Le Coucou has everything it needs to be the best place for dining out in Méribel. Bianca Neve, the unique concept specially created by Riccardo Giraudi for Le Coucou, Bianca Neve is entirely dedicated to Italian cuisine. The Beefbar offers the opportunity to try the rarest meats with the most prestigious origins for the first time in the mountains, on the vast sunlit terrace of Le Coucou for lunch and dinner.

Chalets

The two private chalets for rent are spread over four floors and 590 square metres to comfortably accommodate family or friends, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms and the services of exclusively dedicated butlers.

They have a large cathedral living room with a vaulted ceiling and immense bay window for enjoying the boundless views over the Méribel valley from the cocooning sofa, an open dining area, a ski room, an indoor pool, and a private spa.

In this peaceful setting with an exceptional mountain view, enjoy the expertise of Tata Harper’s organic treatments embodying the eco-chic efficiency through an extraordinary sensory experience. It includes 6 treatment rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a hammam, a sauna and a jacuzzi. The fitness room offers a panoramic vista over the valley that gives you the impression you are outdoors. It is equipped with several Technogym machines, Pilates, yoga and boxing equipment.

Kids Clubs & Teens Lab

Le Coucou’s Kids Club and Teens Lab have been entrusted to Petit VIP* which leads the way in the design of fun and educational activities for kids and teens. In this colourful and poetic land, kids will enjoy fantastic encounters with a kind yeti and funny monsters. Activities are organized daily to pique the kids’ curiosity and encourage their skills with customised creative workshops: stage stories with light and shade, create perfumes, masks, origami tales and gingerbread… Teens Lab is designed for teenagers with activities centred around their main interests such as cookery or mocktails to savour some original recipes.