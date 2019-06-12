Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge 2019 revealed at 26th annual World Travel Awards

The finest travel brands in Europe have been unveiled at a star-studded gala ceremony in Madeira. The elite of the travel industry assembled for the World Travel Awards (WTA) Europe Gala Ceremony on the breathtaking Atlantic island to find out who amongst them would be crowned best of the best. The travel industry recognized the unique experience brought to business travellers by Lexus and Brussels Airlines through the lounge partnership at Brussels Airport.

In the aviation sector, Aeroflot – Russian Airlines was named ‘Europe’s Leading Airline Brand’, Turkish Airlines scooped ‘Europe’s Leading Airline’, Swiss International Air Lines voted ‘Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’ whilst TAP Air Portugal collected both ‘Europe’s Leading Airline to Africa’ and ‘Europe’s Leading Airline to South America’. Zurich Airport picked up ‘Europe’s Leading Airport’.

The 26th annual World Travel Awards has named The Loft by Brussels Airlines and Lexus at Brussels Airport Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge 2019.

The Loft by Brussels Airlines and Lexus opened its doors on June 25, 2018 as a relaxing new space for international travellers inspired by Lexus luxury, design and Omotenashi hospitality.” Since the opening, the lounge has already welcomed more than 450,000 visitors. THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus is located in Pier A of Brussels Airport and open daily from 5am to 9pm.

According to Pascal Ruch, Head of Lexus Europe this partnership is an opportunity to bring Lexus’ core brand values of design and craftsmanship to a global audience, reaching beyond the automotive world. This is a place where people can enjoy and get to know Lexus’ true spirit of Omotenashi, the Japan-inspired personalized and exceptional guest experience we bring to our guests.”

It marks a further expansion of Lexus beyond the premium automotive world as a global luxury lifestyle brand.

Covering an area of 2040m2, The Loft by Brussels Airlines and Lexus offers seating for 500 guests. It is divided into areas with different ambiences and features, including a central bar, seating zones and a break-out space that’s ideal for those who need to work while on the move.

The unique blend of premium features offered to visitors include: chocolate experience hosted by a Neuhaus maître chocolatier, at home SPA Grohe shower suites, individual nap rooms with star lit ceiling, Lexus LS Shiatsu-effect massage chairs, a variety of fresh organic dishes and drinks by Foodmaker and Rombouts, Beer taps including best Belgian beers, Plastic bottles-free living space – Eco-consciousness by banning plastic bottles, award-winning arts and inspirational sleek design elements by Lexus. The lounge also features a dedicated Mark Levinson hi-end audio listening room and hosts regular events ranging from wine tasting to music ensembles.

The Lexus zone has been designed by FITCH, a retail and brand consultancy which has also produced a successful design concept for Lexus’ European retailer network. It has been able to expand some of the ideas explored in that project and introduce new and exciting features, drawing further inspiration from the INTERSECT by Lexus brand experiential centres in Tokyo, Dubai & New York.