Inspired by the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100, Concept Link is BMW’s version of zero-emission urban mobility on

motorcycles wheels. Presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2017, BMW Motorrad Concept Link stands for a new

understanding of urban mobility. The concept bike is a means of transport as well as a communication device.

Among other things, the Concept vehicle knows what’s in the rider’s calendar and therefore his next destinations. As a

result it can plan the fastest or most scenic route and even select the most suitable music if required.

On the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, the rider equipment is also connected to the vehicle. To highlight this connection, a

motion on the arm of the jacket opens and closes the sliding door of the luggage compartment.

According to its designers, the concept links the digital and analogue world and places the focus on the rider and his mobility needs.

“For me the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, with its timeless and reduced style, is more than a concept – it is rather a symbol for a new era.” explained Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design of BMW Motorrad.”

Tailor-made for the requirements of urban mobility.

The low-slung, stretched body and the flat seat combined with the diagonally rising front section create a modern yet distinctive silhouette. The new and emphatically function-driven architecture provides a high level of riding pleasure due to the E-drive. The BMW Motorrad Concept Link is ideally suited to meet the requirements of modern urban mobility with fast acceleration and easy handling. Due to its low overall height, getting on is easy from the side or even from the back. A reverse gear ensures that it is easy to manoeuvre, making it ideal to park in tight city spaces.

The seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise to suit every preference. The proportions also make room for new storage space. In the centre section, underneath the seat bench, a luggage compartment offers versatile storage opportunities.

The BMW Motorrad Concept Link also deliberately showcases the technology used as part of the design package. That is why the side panels don’t completely cover the side section at the rear. Instead they stretch across the vehicles side like little wings allowing views of the technical elements like drive unit, cooling ribs, single-sided swing arm, spring strut and tooth belt. At the same time they help improve aerodynamic air flow.

The iconic rear lights have been integrated into the rear side panels in the form of two C-shaped light elements. The seat bench can be adapted to suit different needs in numerous ways. It can be either a sporty single-seater, a seat bench for two or anything in between giving the concept vehicle a distinctive visual and functional character.

The classic instrument cluster has been dropped. Instead speed, navigation and battery information is projected onto the windshield directly into the rider’s field of vision. Secondary information is displayed on the large-surface panel, which matches the design perfectly and is located below the handlebars. The panel enables a large number of possible ways of interacting with the outside world and for communicating with other vehicles. The touch sensitive surface of the large-size panel displays and controls extensive infotainment, connectivity and routing information. Freely programmable, touch-enabled buttons on the handlebars allow the rider to access preferred and frequently used functions without having to remove his hands from the handlebars.