What Future Performance Wear Can Be: Beyoncé x adidas introduce the first adidas x IVY PARK collection

Beyoncé has united with adidas, to design a collection that combines fashion and storytelling in an unprecedented way.

Complemented by four footwear styles, adidas x IVY PARK reinterprets iconic adidas classics with statement colors and a fresh design approach.

Beyoncé x adidas partnership respects Beyoncé’s ownership of IVY PARK, and continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand. Latest adidas collaborations include capsule collection with Prada and Missoni.

Featuring the first-ever release of IVY PARK footwear and a powerful array of stylish and functional performance gear that includes gender-neutral apparel and accessories, the launch capsule collection of adidas x IVY PARK celebrates power, freedom and individuality for anyone who has the confidence to take chances and live unapologetically.

Historically, adidas has paved the way in collaborating with artists to bring their vision of design and style to life. Beyoncé’s proven ability to tell a story and entice the consumer to follow her to unchartered territories is best-in-class. With this specific collaboration, the brand pushes boundaries and explores unexpected lanes in partnering with one of the most impactful storytellers of the 21st century.

The collection is available starting January 18, 2020.

“It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner,” said Beyoncé. “My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

The collection’s color palette boasts the vivid colors of solar orange and maroon with cream that makes a statement as bold as the wearer. Styles illustrate a work ethic as relentless and innovative as that of its creator.

Items are multi-purpose with layers built into several pieces that equip the wearer with the tools they need to be creative and get their work done, whether on the field, or on the street. Utilitarian jumpsuit, cargo pants and hoodie and cycling shorts reinforce the attitude. Asymmetry is seen in a dress and coat, and harness detailing appears throughout the collection, whether as straps on a sports bra, bag or backpack.