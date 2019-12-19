Eleven artists transform the 2020 Lady Dior bag into their own unique work of art

For the 4th edition of the ‘Dior Lady Art’ project, eleven artists from around the world transformed the ‘Lady Dior’ bag into their own unique work of art. For Dior, these new reinterpretations of the Lady Dior luxury handbag are odes to freedom and creativity.

Eduardo Terrazas offers up a precious tribute to Christian Dior, who dreamed of being an architect before becoming a couturier. The Mexican architect drew on Amerindian folk art techniques for his intricate, graphic reinterpretation of the Lady Dior.

African artist Athi-Patra Ruga explores society through the prism of art, crafts and pop culture. He transformed the Lady Dior into a self-portrait, with a spectacular play of embroidery and textured beading.

Korean painter Jia Lee transforms the Lady Dior into a pristine canvas imbued with her poetic, emotional vision of nature.

For Lady Dior Art, American artist Mickalene Thomas created a graphic landscape evoking Monet’s garden at Giverny. In a vibrant collage she conceived a dazzling patchwork of embroidered leather and intricate beadwork.

Joana Vasconcelos delivers a resolutely futuristic ode to love with her interpretation of the Lady Dior, featuring a beating heart illuminated by 300 LEDs. The Portuguese artist captures Dior’s avant-garde spirit in her designs.

Like bubbling magma, Kohei Nawa’s kinetic creations for Dior Lady Art change in function of temperature and light.

Marguerite Humeau merges hi-tech and tradition with her 3D-printed interpretation of the Lady Dior. French contemporary artist’s vision gave birth to a sensual, wave-like work.

Evoking the joyful atmosphere of Carnival, Brazil-born artist Maria Nepomuceno painstakingly embroidered a heady mix of flowers and mouths on her sensual creation for Lady Dior Art.

The melancholic beauty of Raqib Shaw’s imaginary paradise is transposed onto leather and embellished with dazzling enamel charms for Lady Dior Art.

Sculptor Rina Banerjee transforms the Lady Dior into a spiritual message evoking universal peace. In this video, she reveals the meaning behind designs that bring together organic materials to create a “cabinet of curiosities” for the fourth edition of Lady Dior Art.

Inspired by his ‘Coffin Paint’ series, Chinese conceptual artist Wang Guangle creates relief effects and textured movement in rainbow stripes on leather for Dior Lady Art.