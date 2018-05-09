2018 MonteNapoleone Yacht Club is once again linking fashion and luxury with the nautical world

The MonteNapoleone Yacht Club is Milan’s premier gathering of high-profile names from the worlds of yachting and luxury.

Via Monte Napoleone, also spelled Via Montenapoleone, is an upscale shopping street in Milan, Italy and Europe’s most expensive street (2018). It is famous for its ready-to-wear fashion and jewelry shops. It is the most important street of the Milan fashion district known as the Quadrilatero della moda where many well-known fashion designers have high-end boutiques. The most exclusive Italian shoemakers maintain boutiques on this street.

Once a year Via Monte Napoleone is transformed into an elegant marina for a week during MonteNapoleone Yacht Club event. The third edition of ‘MonteNapoleone Yacht Club’ will be held from 14 to 20 May. This is the event that invented the winning formula linking fashion and luxury with the nautical world. Many select boutiques will play host to the most important shipyards, as well as famous boating brands.

For the fourth consecutive year the seafaring glamour of the Ferretti Group will shine brightly among the stars of fashion and luxury living at the Montenapoleone Yacht Club 2018, the event running from 14 to 20 May 2018, which will light up the Milan Fashion district once again.

The most celebrated fashion shops on via Montenapoleone will be previewing the projects of the most renowned yacht builders and clubs on the international circuit by displaying scale models, drawings, photographs and video clips.

Organised by the Associazione MonteNapoleone with the patronage of the City of Milan, Monte Napoleone Yacht Club 2018 reasserts this successful concept whereby the most celebrated boutiques in Milan’s fashion district are customised to match the style of the most famous international luxury yacht builders.

“The MonteNapoleone Yacht Club promotes the excellence of Italian boatbuilding and the world-famous names that the association represents,” said Guglielmo Miani, president of the MonteNapoleone District.

“I say the same thing every year, but it is true – Milan is Italy’s, and perhaps Europe’s, city with the highest number of yacht owners. It’s propensity for business, but also tradition, make it a meeting point for the industry – not just shipyards and yacht owners, but a whole range of people involved in design and publishing. The success of our event is proof of this, and every year we try to give the enthusiasts even more.”

The Ferretti Group will be taking part in the event with two of its long-standing brands: Ferretti Yachts and Riva, will be the honoured guests of the boutiques Santoni, a top of the range footwear and accessories brand and luxury Italian house Dolce & Gabbana. For a week, the shop-windows and the interiors of the partner boutiques will be hosting faithful miniature replicas of Ferretti Yachts and Riva models, along with installations and specially produced videos.

“In the Dolce&Gabbana showroom, we will also be displaying iconic products of the Riva Brand Experience. There are also high expectations for the open-air exhibition “Italy Rules The Waves” which can be enjoyed from various vantage points along via Montenapoleone,” said Ferretti Group in a statement.

The high-end exhibition, organised in collaboration with the renowned Boat International magazine, a major feature of international yachting that this year is celebrating its 35th anniversary, will provide the chance to celebrate the constant growth of Italian shipyards, which for some time now have taken pride of place in this sector.

On Wednesday 16 May, when the entire length of Via Montenapoleone will be transformed into a Marina, with its boutiques playing host to glittering evening cocktail parties, by invitation only.

As Boat International Magazine notes, the 2018 luxury lifestyle event will also feature a round-table discussion entitled Italian Avantgarde: Design, Industry and Sustainability in Boatbuilding. Taking place on May 16 at Spazio Gessi, the discussion will focus both on issues within the industry as well as the impact yacht building and boating at large has on the environment.