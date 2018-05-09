Porsche Design and Huawei launched a highly sophisticated and powerful smartphone designed for elite; the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS. The aim was to create an outstanding device that goes one step further with features such as the world’s first dual fingerprint design including an innovative in-screen fingerprint sensor, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor and Leica triple camera with 40MP image capture.

The Porsche Design x Huawei new phone has a 6” 2K curved OLED screen and symmetrical look, minimalist feel and a stylish 8-edged 3D curved glass body. High performance is also indicated in the naming of the smartphone: the term “RS” stands in the world of Porsche motorsport for outstanding racing performance.

The world’s first dual fingerprint scanner for enhanced convenience is allowing users to awake and unlock the device simply, thanks to an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Hover to awake the device, touch to unlock it.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is a winning combination of Leica triple camera with 40MP RGB sensor technology and exceptional photography powered by Master AI. This combination puts effortless, eye-catching photography at the fingertips of those looking to immortalise their favourite moments. Combined with 5 x hybrid zoom, and the world’s first AI image stabilisation on a smartphone camera ensures photography lovers can capture the best shots with exceptional clarity in almost any situation.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS is the first Huawei handset to allow quick wireless charging, making it even easier to keep the luxury phone topped up and ready to go and, thanks to its long lasting battery, users will easily be powered through the busiest of days.

An ‘intelligent’ smartphone, the powerful AI processor automatically tailors the performance of the phone according to how it is used – constantly learning, understanding and anticipating needs, it is the perfect personal assistant for the pocket.

256GB of internal storage means those constantly on the go and constantly on their phone can be worry free. Dual SLS (super linear system) speakers with DOLBY ATMOS enable users to have a superior experience, with the best immersive surround sound and entertainment on the go.

The intelligent smartphone is splash, water and dust resistant, which means there is no need to worry about damaging the device in the rain or accidentally dropping it in water. Each PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS comes with a beautifully designed leather phone case accessory.