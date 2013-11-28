Tory Burch on the Rodeo Drive

American lifestyle brand Tory Burch opened its first West Coast flagship at 366 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in November. This is the label’s fourth boutique in Los Angeles.

The entire Tory Burch collection is available at the new store, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, small leather goods, swimwear, accessories and the new fragrance and beauty collection with Estee Lauder. In celebration of the opening there is a home collection exclusive to the Rodeo Drive flagship, including needlepoint pillows, brass frames, handmade boxes and pieces for entertaining.

Reflecting the easy glamour that defines Los Angeles, the three-story, 4700-square-foot space has been custom designed by Tory Burch and architect Daniel Romualdez to create a residential feel. A brass fretwork facade inspired by Chinese Chippendale sets the tone for a beautiful and intimate interior where abaca rugs, brown lacquer walls and cane tables provide a neutral backdrop for seafoam drapes, teal velvet sofas and blue-and-white porcelain.

Decorative elements feel elegant yet laidback — gold leaf peony wallpaper mixed with white coral sconces; a Madeleine Castaing carpet in an oak-paneled room; and a velvet sofa under an antique tile mirror Tory discovered in Morocco.

The flagship has several unique spaces as well, from a private VIP room for shopping to a terrace with a working fireplace and living room, blurring the line between indoors and out.