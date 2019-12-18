Top Emerging Wellness Travel Trends for 2020, Top Wellness Travel Destinations, Top Wellness Travel Activities and more

Meditation and mindfulness are the top wellness travel activity for upscale travelers. Study. Virtuoso Reveals Stressed Gen X-Ers Are Driving Wellness Travel, With Mindful Meditation The Focus For 2020.

Travelers resolving to improve themselves in 2020 are focusing on wellness of the mind and spirit – even more than the physical.

Travelers resolving to improve themselves in 2020 are focusing on wellness of the mind and spirit – even more than the physical. A survey by global luxury travel network Virtuoso of advisors specializing in the growing wellness niche uncovered that reducing stress and anxiety are paramount with travelers in the New Year. The expert advisors named meditation and mindfulness as the top wellness travel activity and cited spiritual and mental wellness as significant emerging trends.

The survey revealed that the typical wellness traveler is a Generation-X woman who most frequently goes on trips with a small group of friends or solo. With today’s increasingly hectic lifestyles due to work, family and other obligations, travelers are looking to wellness trips to provide a relaxing escape that restores balance and transforms mind, spirit and body. They are also seeking skills while away to help maintain that calm and support

their mental, spiritual and physical health once they return home.

Asian destinations emerged strongly as favorite wellness settings. Although the U.S. tops the list of wellness travel destinations, Bali and Thailand follow close behind. Two other Asian locales, Bhutan and Vietnam, appear high on the roster of wellness destinations on the rise. The prevalence of meditation, yoga, spirituality, fresh cuisine, spa treatments and outdoor activities makes Asia compelling for travelers focusing on wellbeing.

Key results from the 2020 Virtuoso Wellness Community survey:

Top Emerging Wellness Travel Trends:

1. Hotels with wellness amenities:

2. Spiritual retreats;

3. Mental wellness;

4. Travel with a purpose;

5. Developing skill in a wellness activity.



Top Wellness Travel Activities:

1. Meditation and mindfulness;

2. Spa treatments such as massages;

3. Yoga;

4. Healthy eating;

5. Outdoor adventures.

Top Wellness Travel Motivations:

1. Stress and anxiety reduction;

2. Rest and relaxation;

3. Body/mind/spirit transformation;

4. Getting away from it all;

5. Spiritual renewal.

Top Wellness Travel Destinations:

1. United States;

2. Bali;

3. Thailand;

4. Costa Rica ;

5. Italy.

Top Wellness Travel Destinations on the Rise:

1. Bhutan;

2. Croatia;

3. Vietnam;

4. Portugal;

5. South Africa.