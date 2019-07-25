There’s a new Daytona and is the closest you can get to a genuine Moto2 factory ride for the road

Triumph is anticipating strong demand for this truly unique motorcycle: The ultimate edition of Triumph’s greatest racing legend is coming

There’s a new Daytona! It’s the highest spec ever, and it’s the closest you can get to a genuine Moto2 factory ride for the road

The new Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition bike will represent both the highest specification of the British motorcycle racing legend, and a unique partnership with the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

Triumph Motorcycles will launch two versions of the eagerly-anticipated new Daytona on 23rd August, one for Europe and Asia, and one for the US and Canada. Both will feature a new Moto2 derived 765cc triple engine inside a championship-winning sports-focused chassis, delivering the highest power and torque ever from a production 765cc, plus the highest

specification of equipment ever, and a limited edition race paint scheme.

Reflecting Triumph’s position as the exclusive engine supplier to the Moto2TM class of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, and sharing some of the key developments from the race engine programme, both models will be revealed at a special press event on Friday 23rd August at Silverstone, where full specifications and details will be revealed. Both bikes will also be showcased in a spectacular parade lap over the race weekend, ridden by two former motorcycle world champions.

With a limited run of only 765 being built of each model (Europe/Asia & US/Canada), each one individually numbered, Triumph is anticipating strong demand for this truly unique motorcycle.