There’s a new logo in town…

Jimmy Choo’s JC monogram is taking centre stage at a pop-up in Harrods’ Exhibition Windows this September, stamped in all its splendour across a collection of new season accessories, including several Harrods exclusives.

Harrods is celebrating it in all its splendour with a pop-up opening in the luxury department store’s Exhibition Windows on 5th September. The temporary shop offers new-season accessories and exclusives you won’t want to go home without, from the new Varenne bag to the classic Love pumps reinvigorated with the JC monogram.

Fated to be icon-status with its jewel-like, bevelled edges and interlocking shape, the new logo adorns signature styles. Take it head to toe in ready-to-wear pieces with logomania appeal, from oversized hoodies and T-shirts to all-purpose puffer jackets.

“Plus, when you visit the pop-up between Thursdays and Saturdays, you’ll find a Jimmy Choo artisan in residence to demonstrate the savoir-faire behind handbag making,” announced Harrods’ buying team. Nodding towards equestrian inspirations, the Jimmy Choo Varenne bowling bag is imbued with a ladylike attitude. Touting the polished JC monogram, the new Varenne Bowling bag is one to watch.

The new Bag for Autumn-Winter 2019 has all the hallmarks of an It-bag in the making.

Crafted in Italy from sumptuous suede and buttery smooth vachetta leather, the architectural design is embellished with a faceted brass logo and various buckle details – evoking the fastenings of a horse’s tack. The result is an accessory that is equally at home accompanying elevated and casual ensembles alike.

Refined, commanding and impeccably sharp, there’s surely no shoe more suited to this season’s modern elegance than Jimmy Choo’s Minori ankle boot.

Sitting just underneath the knee to create the illusion of longer legs, Jimmy Choo’s Mahesa boots boast a towering silhouette crafted from butter-soft leather. A subtle square-shaped toe is contrasted with an architectural block heel, while an interlocking initial recalls the brand’s iconic logo embossment.

Characterised by monochrome initials to the toe, Jimmy Choo’s Love pumps are imagined as flats. Italian-made with a polished patent upper, the sleek pointed toe adds sharp sophistication to both smart and casual ensembles.