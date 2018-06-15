Automotive, Moving

The new Byton K-Byte Concept launched at CES Asia 2018 is made for the age of autonomous driving

on/Comments closed

Byton aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future.

Byton cars launched the M-Byte concept car at CES 2018 and the K-Byte at CES Asia 2018.Following from Byton’s first model, the BYTON M-Byte Concept, the K-Byte Concept represents a breakthrough in the design of smart connected vehicles.

BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future.

BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future.; photos: byton.com

Byton, the automotive company aspiring to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future, is introducing new design aesthetics in the age of shared mobility and autonomous driving.

Intelligent electric vehicle maker unveiled its Premium Sedan Concept in Shanghai. Called the Byton K-Byte Concept, the three-box sporty sedan features integrated and retractable sensors. The naming strategy is derived from the company’s name, which stands for “Bytes on Wheels,” symbolizing the digital power of Byton’s offerings.

Byton has partnered with Aurora, the world’s leading autonomous driving technology firm, to develop a Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving program. L4 is defined as a state where the car can operate without human input or oversight but only under specific select conditions. By the end of 2020, the two companies will have a fleet of prototype vehicles with L4 autonomous driving capabilities ready for testing, in preparation for L4-ready mass production and delivery.

Sensor integration for autonomous driving is front and center within the K-Byte Concept’s design aesthetic.

With an elegant and slender module on the rooftop, the bow-shaped Byton LiBow system integrates front and rear lidar sensors to allow for a full-view panoramic scan of the vehicle’s surroundings. BYTON’s retractable LiGuards side lidar system is located below the side-view cameras. The system will deploy in autonomous driving mode to ensure driving safety and retract automatically during parking maneuvers; moreover, these lidars can all be illuminated for a range of specific purposes, such as signaling pedestrians.

“Byton’s mission is to be a leader in next-generation smart devices. The K-Byte Concept shows that we can deliver our platform in different shapes and with different features to suit different lifestyles. Furthermore, building the car on the same platform as the M-Byte Concept enables us to streamline and scale the production cycle. We are fully confident that we will meet our commitment to deliver the sedan to market in 2021,” said BYTON president and co- founder Dr. Daniel Kirchert.

byton cars ces asia 2018 launch

photo: twitter.com/CESAsia

byton cars ces asia 2018 launch-

photo: twitter.com/CESAsia

The BYTON K-Byte Concept is made for the age of autonomous driving

photos: byton.com

BYTON’s retractable LiGuards side lidar system is located below the side-view cameras.

photos: byton.com

 

Related posts:

Fully autonomous but driveable, too. FUTURE-TYPE conceptFully autonomous but driveable, too. Future-Type Concept Genesis introduced its all-electric, high-performance Essentia Concept at the CR Fashion Book Cannes Party 2018Genesis introduced its all-electric, high-performance Essentia Concept at the CR Fashion Book Cannes Party 2018 The Genesis Essentia Concept utilizes a mixed-material approach influenced by high fashion and classic color combinations.Genesis unveiled its groundbreaking Essentia Concept at the New York Auto Show 2018 14C1540_232Red Dot Design Concept Award for F 015 Luxury in Motion and Concept IAA oxbotica-aiAutonomous car innovations: from jam busters to cures for queasiness
Tagged: