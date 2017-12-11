Film legend Jackie Chan is part of a new limited edition line of skis from Foil made in his honor.

Italian ultra-luxury ski manufacturer Foil Skis unveiled its most exciting Signature model: The “Jackie Chan Oro-Amaranto” LimiteD Edition.

This spectacular ski has been developed especially for Jackie Chan. It has been precisely tuned to Jackie’s physical abilities and skiing preferences. It also features a topsheet in Purple Heart wood as selected by Jackie, who has a personal collection of Purple Heart wood in his museum where he preserves endangered and rare species from around the globe. This Limited Edition will be available only for a short time and is offered with the exact same performance and specifications as the master Jackie Chan himself uses. The “Jackie Chan Oro-Amaranto” package also includes a souvenir book and certificate signed by Jackie.

“While the skis were specially designed and precisely tuned to Jackie Chan’s physical abilities and skiing preferences, luckily for you and your closest private jet owning friends, Foil will be releasing a limited number of these skis to the public for $42,000,” wrote powder.

The “Jackie Chan Oro-Amaranto” ski package (Measurements (mm) 124.2 x 77.1 x 109.8) includes Amaranto Rosewood topsheet, graphite race nano tech base, quadriaxial carbon stripes, ash/Paulownia woodcore, bamboo sidewalls, atainless steel edges, rubber dampening inserts, titanal plates, 14 karat gold plated bindings, and a travel bag unlike any other. The length is customized for each client.

“The plated finish is extremely durable and guarantees a long-lasting beauty and unrivaled distinction. Every Foil binding is adjusted precisely to your boot in line with your physical attributes and level of proficiency. This adjustment ensures both a precise fit and a ski that is uniquely yours,” explains foil skis.

Amaranto

Purpleheart is an extremely dense and water-resistant wood. It is ranked one of the hardest and stiffest of the woods in the world. It is so durable that it can be used in applications that require toughness. The trees are prized for their beautiful heartwood which, when cut, quickly turns from a light brown to a rich purple color. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light darkens the wood to a brown color with a slight hue of the original purple. The dry wood is very hard and dense perfect for the flex of the Ski.

Every member of the Foil family is unique and our customization process reflects this belief. From the elegant inlaid initials to the vintage lock, classic flask and the monogrammed leather bag, Foil tastefully personalizes all elements of your package.

Custom designed by Foil and made from the finest, pure aniline, top grain leather, the Foil Travel Ski Bag is stately, elegant and practical. Each bag comes with a certification from the “Pelle Conciata al Vegetale in Toscana” (Vegetable-tanned leather of Tuscany) which guarantees the authenticity, natural tanning method and premium quality of the leather.

The bags are crafted in 3 sizes (depending upon ski lengths) and come with a full-length heavy duty zipper, carrying handle, front pull handle and discreet wheels. Internally, the bags feature a form-fitted frame for the skis and poles, elegant fabric lining, reinforced nose and side panels.