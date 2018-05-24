The Swiss watchmaker’s signature store at Hamad International Airport is also the second best performing franchise boutique in the world, announced Qatar Duty Free, one of the largest duty free retailers in the world.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), boasting more than 90 elegant boutiques and luxury, high-end stores, announced that its TAG Heuer signature store at the award-winning Hamad International Airport (HIA) is the top performing boutique amongst all TAG Heuer stores found in the travel retail sector globally, and is the second best performing franchise boutique in the world, based on sales performance.

Hamad International Airport is the international airport of Doha, the capital city of Qatar. It replaced the former Doha International Airport as Qatar’s principal airport.

The TAG Heuer boutique at HIA features a range of carefully selected luxury watches and prestige Swiss timepieces for both men and women.

Founded in Switzerland in 1860 by Edouard Heuer at the age of 20, TAG Heuer has made history in the luxury watchmaking industry by creating the most accurate timing instruments and wrist timepieces in the world. Creating the mikrograph in 1916, sponsoring F1 teams in the 1970s and launching the first luxury connected watch in 2015 are just some examples of the major technical innovations that define TAG Heuer.

The TAG Heuer Boutique at HIA is the only boutique in the world that showcases an Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula One car.

Qatar Duty Free boasts more than 90 elegant boutiques and luxury, high-end stores, as well as more than 30 restaurants and cafés covering an area of 40,000 square meters at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Luxury brands available at the five-star airport include Bulgari, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Mont Blanc, Rolex and Harrods.