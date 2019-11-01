Super Sport 65 – A new superyacht experience by Pininfarina x Rossinavi

Super Sport 65, a new masterpiece by Pininfarina and Rossinavi finally unveiled during 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Made entirely in aluminium, the new Super Sport 65 superyacht has an overall length of 65.50m, a maximum beam of 11m and a draft of 2.20m for easy access to those bays and ports that otherwise would not be able to accommodate a boat of such stature. Super Sport 65’s design is characterized by wide open spaces and includes six cabins to host at least twelve guests in addition to the seven cabins reserved to the captain and crew members.

Rossinavi once again joins forces with leading global design firm Pininfarina to present Super Sport 65, a new super yacht concept.

Taking inspiration from high-performance sports cars and integrated tell-tale fluidity of Pininfarina’s iconic style, Super Sport 65 yacht is a nod to Aurea, the brand’s first collaboration with Rossinavi introduced in 2017, and will focus on a project that connects the bow to the stern with a single line.

The automotive reference to Pininfarina’s world-famous Gran Turismo is evident in the upper-deck which echoes the design and proportion of such sports cars while still guaranteeing large spaces for outdoor entertainment featuring several lounge areas. These are all bespoke and arranged over various decks but also including two Jacuzzis, one at each edge of the boat.

The sinuous design of the main staircase is inspired by the air intakes of the most performing road vehicles and merges organically into the floor to ceiling windows. A hot tub and a custom made spacious sofa at the stern warmly welcome the guest on board this majestic jewel of the sea.

“The only limit in the design of sports boat is the impact on the general floorplan,” said Federico Rossi, COO of Rossinavi.

“For this reason, creating a nice balance between interior architecture and exterior design is always challenging. With Super Sport 65 we have overcome this limit. We enter a new design dimension with the lower deck’s layout to the large areas dedicated to the crew and to the captain’s cockpit and engine room. The elegant and spacious design of the common areas including the main saloon and a larger owner’s cabin at bow all the way to the salon of the upper deck are the result of this new design direction which culminates in the flying bridge with Pininfarina’s signature supercar design,” added Rossi.

TECHNICAL DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION FEATURES OF SUPER SPORT 65

Length over all, Loa: 65.50m;

Breadth, max @ fender: 11.00m;

Mean scantling draft from B.L.: 2.20m;

Main engines: 4 x MTU 16V 2000 M96L 1939 kW;

Max speed: > 30 Knots;

Cruising speed, at abt. ½ load conditions: 28 Knots;

Range (at approximately 12 knots): 4000 Nm;

Gross Tonnage: 960 GT;

Exterior Design: Pininfarina;

Interior Design: Pininfarina.