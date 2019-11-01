From the Academy Award-winning Director of the March of the Penguins Luc Jacquet comes an extraordinary Cashmere story

Luc Jacquet takes us on a visual quest to discover the delicate symbiosis between humans, animals and the environment in “Cashmere - The Origin of a Secret”. From the Academy Award-winning Director of the “March of the Penguins” Luc Jacquet comes an extraordinary story following the thread of an iconic natural fibre.

‘Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret’ – enduring harmonies, intense harshness, and sublime softness.

‘Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret’ is a fitting tribute to the perseverance of the traditional goat farmers of Mongolia and Inner Mongolia. The film is the first documentary in a trilogy directed by Luc Jacquet at the invitation of Loro Piana. In these three projects the director explores the origin of the most iconic raw fibres for Loro Piana, stunning tributes to the brand’s excellences: Cashmere, Vicuna and The Gift of Kings.

As Luc Jacquet said, he has “the extraordinary luck of being an independent artist who can choose his film subjects based on their sense and their power of inspiration.” His poetic movie titled “Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret” paints a portrait of enduring harmonies, intense harshness and sublime softness – excellences found in extremes.

Only unique conditions produce fibre with the character to create superlative textiles. Securing those fibres takes years of struggle, deep knowledge and enduring partnerships with local producers based on mutual trust and respect.

In 2009, Loro Piana set out to encourage local cashmere production in China by supporting goat herders’ efforts, production processes and skills, as an integral part of the company’s ethical responsibility. In the same year, the brand developed “The Loro Piana Method”, a modern system of selective breeding designed to optimise the quality of the cashmere produced across the Alashan County – later extended to the whole of Inner Mongolia.

Enhancing fibre fineness, while maintaining a high volume of down per animal, the method reduces the number of goats and improves their standard of living – restoring an ancient balance between the animals and their habitat. With an aim to improve the quality of cashmere in the region and establish a sustainable use of the land, it’s an initiative that has a long- term view to instil a greater social message.

To watch the human experience of living in a world which is constantly challenged by the vicissitudes of nature, visit

https://cashmere.theoriginofasecret.loropiana.com