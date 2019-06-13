Salvatore Ferragamo Spring Summer 2020 – an evocative tribute to the restored Fountain of Neptune in Florence

Salvatore Ferragamo is one of the brands that have made Florence a benchmark in the world of fashion.

Salvatore Ferragamo chooses Florence and 2019 Pitti Uomo fashion show, one of the world’s most important platforms for men’s clothing and accessories, as the world stage to debut the new Spring-Summer 2020 Menswear collection.

The high-end Italian fashion house presented a special fashion show at Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 (Florence, 11-14 June 2019) in the magnificent setting of Piazza della Signoria: the heart of Florence, whose Fountain of Neptune by Ammannati has recently been restored to the city in all its splendour after painstaking restoration funded by the luxury fashion House.

Unifying the world’s of menswear and womenswear for several seasons, the Florentine fashion brand continues to evolve the fashion show experience, showcasing a unique menswear collection during the pinnacle of men’s fashion, 2019Pitti Immagine Uomo: a prestigious global platform chosen to explore the multidimensional Ferragamo man in the limelight of Florentine prestige.

Under the creative direction of Paul Andrew, the show focused on the evolution of Ferragamo menswear with highly innovative content and well-defined style, characterized by a fresh luxury identity.

The collection designed by Paul Andrew and Ferragamo’s Head of Menswear, Guillaume Meilland, embraces the creative essence of Ferragamo’s male universe.

Ferragamo Spring Summer 2020 fashion show started with an evocative tribute to the luxury house’s Florentine roots – a radiant print featuring the recently restored Fountain of Neptune in the historic Piazza della Signoria. Hero Fiennes-Tiffin walked down the runway in a luminous heritage print featuring a brand new colour story.

The leather accessories projected a luxurious yet unadorned utility. The highlights included an intricately woven raffia disc details on a chain-stitch top worn over a black knitted round neck bodysuit.

Ferruccio Ferragamo, President of Salvatore Ferragamo: “Florence is our heart, a part of our history, and we are enthusiastic to be back here as “Florence Calling” at Pitti Uomo. At a moment of great consolidation for our brand’s style and identity, we believe that Pitti is the ideal setting for highlighting the direction taken as we move forward, showcasing a strong menswear collection outside the co-ed environment.”

Paul Andrew, Creative Director: “Florence has always been a creative and inspirational platform for Salvatore Ferragamo and for our founder. Pitti Uomo is, therefore, the natural location for expressing the contemporary vision that represents us today: strong cultural continuity between different generations, with a constant eye to the future. It is an opportunity for emphasising our DNA, that added value that makes us distinctly unique. ”