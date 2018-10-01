To build its range of beautiful, technically advanced, zero emissions, luxury cars Pininfarina is moving to Munich.

Automobili Pininfarina has made a series of power-packed announcements from its new Munich headquarters that will see it strengthen its management team, secure cutting-edge, world-beating electric powertrain technology, and put Formula 1 and Formula E experience in the PF0 hypercar driving seat.

Building on the successful debut of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar concept to supercar owners, luxury car retailers and automotive connoisseurs in Monterey and Pebble Beach last month, the Automobili Pininfarina team has returned to Europe to set in place the business foundations and partnerships that will lead to the delivery of the first PF0 in late 2020.

Munich has been confirmed as the company’s corporate and operational headquarters, providing access to expertise and engineering networks in arguably the world’s most successful and technologically advanced car market. Munich’s reputation as one of the world’s most exciting cities and its proximity to northern Italy, the home of Pininfarina SpA – who will design and build the PF0 under contract – was key to CEO Michael Perschke’s selection of it for the global headquarters.

At a press conference in Bavaria’s capital city, Perschke and special guest Dr. Pawan Goenka, Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Automobili Pininfarina, also introduced a stellar cast of partners and collaborators in this exciting new dawn for sustainable, luxury, high-performance cars.

“Today marks a significant step for the launch of a range of Pininfarina-branded cars and for PF0, which will be the most powerful Italian-built sports car in history – and the first luxury hypercar to be conceived in Germany. We have developed a sophisticated brief to deliver a ground-breaking all-electric hyper GT car to clients from 2020, and now we are curating the partners and suppliers to deliver this dream. The results will be electrifying for owners of Automobili Pininfarina cars in the future,” said Dr. Pawan Goenka.

Technical partnership confirmed with Rimac

As electrification becomes both a genuine powertrain performance option and a necessary engineering solution for the modern world, Automobili Pininfarina has secured a unique technical partnership with Rimac to provide battery and drivetrain expertise, software and hardware.

Dr. Christian Jung and Dr. Peter Tutzer join Automobili Pininfarina

As Automobili Pininfarina begins the countdown to delivery of the world’s first luxury electric hypercar in 2020, its Management Team has been strengthened further with the appointment of Christian Jung as Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Peter Tutzer joins the business as PF0 Senior Technical Advisor.

Jung joins as Chief Technical Officer having risen through the ranks of BMW Group in Germany and the USA, and Porsche AG. Jung moves from California where he has been based for about one and a half years, most recently as Faraday Future’s Senior Director of Electrical Engineering and Platform Strategy. Before that he was Porsche’s Director for E- Mobility Systems Design and a leading part of the initial project lead team for the Mission E and additional electrification projects.

Nick Heidfeld confirms new role as Automobili Pininfarina Development Driver

Kickstarted by winning all major Junior Championships such as F3 and F3000, Nick Heidfeld now has an accumulated experience of 20 years in top-level Motorsport. This includes a successful Formula One Career spreading over 183 races, class wins at the famous 24h of Le Mans sportscar-race and the unprecedented achievement of podium appearances in four different race categories at the illustrious Monaco Grand Prix. He has been part of the all-electric Formula E Championship since its inception and has helped Mahindra Racing grow into a winning team over the last three seasons, prior to confirming his role as an integral member of the Automobili Pininfarina team.