Pagani Huayra Roadster BC – A completely new Roadster creature

The only way to guarantee true perfection is to never fall too much in love with the successes attained, but rather being able to observe them with a critical eye.

With a production limited to 40 supercars, the new Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is an intuitive and easy-to-drive vehicle you can master after just a few miles. You can enjoy a full open-top experience without affecting the performance.

The luxurious vehicle presents a brand new engine: the Pagani V12. The beating heart of the Roadster BC is capable of more than 800 hp & 1,050 Nm torque already at 2,000 rev/min.

Emotion, elegance and state-of-the-art technology in just 1,250 kg. Base price: 3,085,000 € + VAT.

Elegance and style are transmitted by materials like the carbo-wood and finely embossed leather, as well as by mechanisms such as the racing style, four-point seatbelt and sophisticated accessories like the nine-channel audio system.

The Pagani Roadster BC was designed to generate an aerodynamic load with a downforce target of 500 kg at 280 km/h (1,102 lbs at 174 mph) while maintaining a ground clearance that will allow passengers to enjoy driving at its finest, whether it’s on public roads or racetracks.

The Pagani Roadster BC supercar features new, exclusive composite technologies based on carbon fibre and carbon-titanium that offer an increase of 12% in torsional rigidity and 20% in flexional rigidity compared to Pagani Automobili’s state of the art technology till today. This increase in the mechanical properties of the materials applied, in particular in the chassis torsional and flexional rigidity, also allows its dynamic response to be augmented when driving, as well as its safety in critical conditions.

“Through intense scientific research for developing the Carbo-Triax HP62 and Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2 formulas, we succeeded in achieving some extraordinary results that allowed us to reduce the weight of the vehicle considerably and optimise mechanical features. Even so, when we presented these achievements to Horacio, along with the fact that they involved a 450% increase in material costs, his reaction was, “the customer deserves even more!” exaplined Francesco Perini, Head of Concept & Composite Design.

A completely new engine that boasts a level of power and elasticity that will glue drivers to their seat and leave its mark on their shoulders. 800 hp and a torque of 1,050 NM already at 2,000 rpm, with one of the best weight-power ratios in the category. The Pagani V12 features a set of innovations, including two new turbos, a revolutionary hydroformed manifold, twin throttle bodies and four water- air intercoolers; all of this supported by a sophisticated electronic system designed by Bosch for making the maximum use of its potential.

Last, but not least, this jewel complies with the latest international carbon footprint and gas emission standards, including California’s environmental regulations, without having to resort to a hybrid system.

The Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres, tailor-made for the Roadster BC, are the result of the close working relationship, partnership and passion that Pirelli and Pagani have shared for the last decade.